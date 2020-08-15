SC leaders hope for more and faster coronavirus testing, log over 50 more deaths

Over 1,000 cases and 100 deaths are pending confirmation as coronavirus-related, as state health officials pledge to increase testing and address delays in test results.

As of Saturday, 120 mobile testing events had been scheduled through mid-October. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics for information about those events, and scdhec.gov/covid19testing for a roster of permanent testing facilities.

The State Department of Health and Environmental Control said Friday that it hopes to ramp up testing as students return to school, and is addressing delayed results that have frustrated many test-takers over the past few weeks. The fall in confirmed cases has matched a pattern of fewer tests administered statewide in late July and early August.

In that time, authorities have logged hundreds more deaths in COVID-19 patients. Over the past few days, the number of hospitalized patients has shrunk.

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 986

Total number of cases in S.C.: 104,874, plus 1,008 probable cases

Number of new deaths reported: 51

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 2,156, plus 104 probable deaths

Number of hospitalized patients: 1,246

Percent of tests that were positive: 16.4 percent

Total number of tests in S.C.: 922,143

Which areas are hardest hit?

Richland County led the state with 104 new cases reported on Saturday, while Charleston reported 99 and Florence saw 53.

What's happening in the tri-county region?

In addition to the 99 new cases in Charleston County, Berkeley reported 33 and Dorchester 27. Another three Berkeley residents, three Charleston residents and five Dorchester residents who had the disease had deaths reported Saturday.

Deaths

Of the 51 deaths confirmed on Saturday, 11 were 35 to 64 years old and 40 were 65 or older. They lived in Aiken, Anderson, Barnwell, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Clarendon, Colleton, Darlington, Dorchester, Florence, Greenville, Horry, Jasper, Laurens, Lexington, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg and York counties.

Authorities are investigating to determine whether three more deaths were COVID-19 related. Those victims had lived in Anderson, Florence, Greenville and Saluda counties.

Hospitalizations

DHEC reported that 1,246 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Saturday. Of these, 181 were on ventilators and 311 were in intensive care.

What do experts say?

Officials continue to urge basic precautions to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus: social distancing, wearing a mask in public, avoiding group gatherings, regularly washing hands and staying home when sick.