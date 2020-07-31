SC leaders balance storm, COVID-19 even as officials report on 6th child with MIS-C

With South Carolina bracing for a possible hit from Hurricane Isaias and new coronavirus cases and deaths continuing to mount, local and state authorities are caught in a balancing act — prepare for the storm while managing the virus' spread.

By Friday, the hurricane remained tough to predict, but consensus was building that the Palmetto State would see some impact, whether a direct hit from a weakened cyclone or a glancing blow by rain and storm surge as the main body of the storm stayed offshore.

Either way, state and local officials made plans. The state's storm shelters, which could normally hold thousands of people in the event of a coastal evacuation, will be limited to 20 percent of their capacity in order to account for social distancing.

Authorities said they planned to utilize hotels to shelter any overflow.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, meanwhile, announced a slew of new coronavirus cases and deaths Friday afternoon.

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 1,346

Total number of cases in S.C.: 88,523, plus 493 probable cases

Number of new deaths reported: 45

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 1,647, plus 65 probable deaths

Number of hospitalized patients: 1,516

Percent of tests that were positive: 19.1 percent

Total number of tests in S.C.: 755,034

Which areas are hardest hit?

Greenville County led the state with 156 new cases reported Friday, DHEC said. Richland followed with 125, Beaufort had 105, Charleston had 83 and Horry had 82.

Health officials also reported one new case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. The condition, known as MIS-C, is a complication found in children and teenagers who have contracted COVID-19.

The illness causes body parts to become inflamed and can affect vital organs, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain and eyes.

DHEC said the newest MIS-C case was in a patient between 10 and 17 years old from the Upstate. There are now six MIS-C cases in South Carolina.

What's happening in the tri-county region?

In addition to the 83 positive Charleston County cases, Berkeley County had 24 and Dorchester County had 45.

Deaths

Of the 45 deaths confirmed on Friday, 34 were patients 65 and older, DHEC said. They lived in Anderson, Bamberg, Beaufort, Calhoun, Charleston, Cherokee, Chester, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Horry, Laurens, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg and Williamsburg counties.

Officials also said 11 patients who died were middle-aged, 35 to 64. They lived in Beaufort, Charleston, Greenville, Horry, Pickens and Sumter counties.

Hospitalizations

DHEC reported that 1,516 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Friday. Of the total, 373 were in an ICU and 237 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

As case numbers and deaths continue to rise around the state, officials continue to issue dire warnings on what will happen if the public does not adopt widespread precautions like mask-wearing and social distancing.

Officials continue to urge basic precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus: social distancing, wearing a mask in public, avoiding group gatherings, regularly washing hands and staying home when sick.