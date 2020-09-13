You are the owner of this article.
SC launches new immunization reporting system; state nears 3,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths

DHEC logs 515 new cases, 24 deaths

After people test positive for COVID-19, South Carolina contact tracers attempt to reach out to them and ask about their recent trips and activities — and who they might have infected. The conversations are kept in confidence.

State health officials announced the launch of a new immunization information system as South Carolina continues to battle against the coronavirus.

On Sunday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said it was replacing the state's previous immunization reporting system with the Statewide Immunization Online Network, called "SIMON." 

The system will be a streamlined way for immunization providers to order vaccines and manage inventory, officials said. It will also allow DHEC to better assess coverage rates across the state.

“With COVID-19’s continued prevalence across our state, one of the few things we can do to protect ourselves from this deadly virus is stay as healthy as possible and avoid contracting vaccine-preventable diseases like mumps, measles, chicken pox and whooping cough," Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC's interim public health director, said in a release.

During the pandemic, fewer pediatric vaccines have been ordered and administered in South Carolina, DHEC said. They hope SIMON will ensure more children and adults are immunized against common diseases.

On Sunday, the state approached 130,000 confirmed cases of the virus and neared 3,000 confirmed deaths.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 515

Total cases in S.C.: 129,484, plus 2,380 probable cases

New deaths reported: 24

Total deaths in S.C.: 2,915, plus 149 probable deaths

Hospitalized patients: 752

Percent of positive tests: 9.4 percent

Total tests in S.C.: 1,138,860

Hardest-hit areas

Richland County reported the most cases with 77, DHEC said. Greenville County County reported 64 and Charleston County logged 43.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County recorded 43 new cases while Berkeley County had 10 and Dorchester County had 11, according to DHEC. Another Charleston resident has died after contracting COVID-19, DHEC said Sunday.

Deaths

Of the 24 new confirmed deaths, one patient was aged 35 to 64 while 23 were 65 or older. They resided in Anderson, Barnwell, Beaufort, Charleston, Dorchester, Edgefield, Georgetown, Greenville, Horry, Jasper, Kershaw, Lancaster, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Saluda and York counties.

Hospitalizations

Out of 752 coronavirus patients who were hospitalized as of Sunday, DHEC said 205 were in intensive care and 130 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge the public to take precautions like wearing a mask in public, washing hands frequently and social distancing. They also urge anyone who is showing symptoms of COVID-19 or who may have been exposed to the virus to be tested.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

