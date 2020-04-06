SC is releasing coronavirus cases by ZIP code. But Parris Island is not on the list.

An outbreak of the novel coronavirus has gripped the 19-square-mile tract of land nestled off the South Carolina coast where America's toughest war fighters are trained.

Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, where men and women have become Marines for more than 100 years, started with two positive cases of coronavirus last month. Last week, upwards of 20 positive cases of COVID-19 were found among the ranks. Graduation ceremonies were canceled and, in a rare move, new recruits will not be shipped to the island amid the global pandemic.

But the scope of the spread at Parris Island has been kept out of public view by state health agencies and the Department of Defense, which has caused worry for officials in the nearby city of Beaufort until The Post and Courier began asking about the information.

The Marine Corps announced last month the branch will stop sending recruits there because of an outbreak among the ranks. An order from the Pentagon to military bases last week told bases to stop publicly announcing positive COVID-19 cases happening at their installations over concerns about jeopardizing "operational security," a Defense Department spokeswoman said.

The total number of cases are reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to the public by a list broken down by ZIP code.

As of Monday, Parris Island's ZIP code, 29905, was absent from the list.

Another ZIP code used for Beaufort and some of Parris Island, 29902, showed 12 cases as of last week. It's far fewer than the more than 20 cases reported at the training base.

A category titled "unknown" under the ZIP codes for Beaufort County on DHEC's list shows 54 cases.

It wasn't until The Post and Courier asked DHEC about the discrepancy on Monday that they acknowledged the unknown cases were all related to Parris Island and they would be updating the ZIP codes online.

"Positive cases for Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island were included in the 'unknown' count for Beaufort County because we had initially received multiple ZIP codes for the military installation," a spokeswoman for DHEC said. "Within the 54 'unknowns' listed for Beaufort County, there are 39 positive cases for ZIP code 29905 and 1 positive case for ZIP code 29902."

Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling said he understands why the Defense Department keeps information confidential, but not reporting the information to the public harms city residents, he said.

"There are service members and contractors that go on and off Parris Island," he said. "Not knowing the numbers doesn't give us a true reading of where we are with the virus. I respect their need to keep things private, but I wish they would respect our need to know what's happening in our community."

Last month, DHEC began providing the number of cases by ZIP code to the public. It was a snapshot into how severe the issue was in the Palmetto State without giving away too many specifics. But a day later, DHEC backtracked and decided to only give an update of the total number of cases in each county.

At that same time, military bases throughout the state were periodically announcing cases that happened within their ranks and how they were combating the virus. But when news broke of an outbreak of cases at Parris Island, going from two cases to upwards of 20, the Pentagon issued their directive saying Washington, D.C., would only give branch-wide numbers to the public.

DHEC, under pressure from the public, started issuing a breakdown by ZIP code again last week.

Parris Island spokesman Capt. Bryan McDonnell said all cases are being reported to DHEC and that the base is taking extra precautions during the virus.

"Many Depot personnel live in Beaufort County and the surrounding counties," McDonnell said. "We are a part of those communities, and are just as invested in the shared health of our local communities as our neighbors are."

Brian Flewelling is a city councilman in Beaufort. But the Marine Corps veteran is also a member of the S.C. Military Base Task Force, the oversight group that advocates and lobbies on behalf of the state's military installations. He said not disclosing the case numbers is a measure of security, and that foreign nations could become aware of America's fighting capabilities if they knew how many service members were sick.

"I don't think it's anything we need to worry about if they're taking proper precautions," Flewelling said. "I don't think the general public needs to know all the information about the number of Marines sick on the base. ... The first priority is operational security."

In addition to not knowing the full scope of the coronavirus, city officials are bracing for a collapse in their economy caused, in part, by a lack of future recruits being shipped to the island and the decision to stop public graduation ceremonies.

The total economic impact of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on the state of South Carolina, including visitor spending, totals $739.8 million in economic activity every year, according to a report from the Military Base Task Force.

Nearly $30 million of that impact comes from retail services, bars and restaurants for visitors to Parris Island for graduations. Keyserling said the Parris Island boot camp is a huge part of the city's identity.

The indefinite absence of new recruits is cause for worry amid the pandemic. On Monday, Beaufort City Council passed an emergency ordinance directing resident to shelter in place.

"We're concerned about it," Keyserling said. "Anytime we lose visitors it hurts. But this is a blow we've felt for the last couple of weeks."