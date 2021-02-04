SC is moving through vaccines for long-term care, but many living in groups still waiting

Francis Clay Kulp served in the Coast Guard for the entirety of World War II and celebrated his 101st birthday at his retirement community near Columbia on Feb. 3. But more than a month after the vaccine arrived in South Carolina, Kulp, who also has a chronic lung disease, still doesn’t have one.

COVID-19 vaccines aren’t being distributed based on life experiences, no matter how rare. Roughly 4,000 World War II veterans remain in South Carolina, according to the National WWII Museum in New Orleans. But given his age and where he lives, it appears Kulp would nevertheless qualify for a vaccination on two fronts.

But that's not the case. The vaccine is now available to people 65 and older and those who live in long-term care facilities, no matter their age. But the home Kulp lives in doesn't meet the strict definition of long-term care. That's why, more a month after the massive national vaccination program kicked off, many people living in similar congregate communities in South Carolina haven’t had a shot yet, and don’t know when to expect one.

His son, Charleston attorney Timothy Kulp, said he hasn’t seen his father in a year, not since his 100th birthday party.

“You can’t create pockets of groups of unique people like Dad for distribution,” Kulp acknowledged. But, he said, “It seems like a no-brainer to me. They ought to come to you and give you a vaccination.”

Kulp uses a wheelchair and his family is still hesitant to see him for fear of passing along the virus. He could receive a vaccine at an outside clinic in the community based on his advanced age, but the chance of both being exposed to the virus during the process and transporting him poses a risk.

A spokeswoman for Holiday Senior Living, a nationwide chain of retirement communities including the one where Kulp lives, said in a statement the group is disappointed its residents have not been prioritized. Holiday has been reaching local vaccine providers to try to schedule in-house clinics at their various facilities.

“Unfortunately, we have received no guidance on where the majority of our communities would fall in prioritization,” she said. “We won’t stop until 100 percent of our communities have been accounted for.”

Like many other communities like it in the state, the Holiday Senior Living residence doesn’t qualify as a nursing home or an assisted-living facility. Effectively, the difference comes down to the level of medical assistance available on-site. It has also meant accessing the vaccines has been a tougher task.

Half of states have plans laying out where these congregate settings — like group homes, retirement communities and even prisons — should fall in the vaccine lines, research from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows. South Carolina isn't one of them.

One month, 50,000 doses

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control set aside 203,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine for the long-term care program. Half of that number is for second doses, which boost the vaccine’s efficacy to its full 94 percent.

Two pharmacy chains, Walgreens and CVS, are responsible for setting up vaccination clinics in the facilities. Early last week, both said they were done with first doses at every nursing home enrolled in the program.

In South Carolina, the two companies have given out over 50,000 doses in the five weeks since the long-term care effort began. DHEC has said that pace is slower than hoped.

DHEC knew its estimate of how many doses would be needed for the program was likely an overshot, a spokeswoman said. It was based on facilities' total capacity, and communities aren't necessarily full.

Gov. Henry McMaster on Jan. 29 encouraged the state health agency to move 37,800 “surplus” doses of the Moderna vaccine back into the general pool. That number is based on guidance from CVS and Walgreens.

J. Randal Lee, president of the S.C. Health Care Association, which represents nursing homes, said he is “very pleased” with how the program has gone. The pharmacies made the process simple.

Numbers of people vaccinated may appear lower than expected because the vaccine isn’t mandatory, Lee said, and while most residents are taking it, staff members are proving to be somewhat more timid.

“Some just wanted to wait and see,” Lee said.

Ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 have also complicated some clinics, according to DHEC. At Lexington Medical Center’s nursing home, for instance, 226 of the 295 residents had received the first dose of the vaccine.

Of those who hadn’t, about half were ineligible because they were COVID-19-positive, the hospital’s board members heard during a meeting Jan. 28.

Third visits are being scheduled where needed to cover everyone, a corporate spokesman for Walgreens said.

Twenty-one assisted-living facilities in South Carolina either didn’t respond when asked about holding a vaccine clinic or declined to schedule one, according to DHEC. The agency declined to release the names of those facilities, telling members of the press they would need to ask the federal government.

Others left waiting

When a sign-up window for the federally run CVS and Walgreens program opened in October, 140 facilities in South Carolina slid in through the sign-up process that didn't meet the state's priority guidelines. They were adult group homes, communities for people with disabilities and affordable housing complexes, to name a few.

DHEC allowed the facilities to stay in the program because most people living there would qualify in the first phase regardless.

Others didn't make the cut.

Scott Driscoll, who manages the independent living community Summerville Estates with his wife, said corporate offices received word from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about three weeks ago that the facilities wouldn't be covered through the CVS and Walgreens program, as they had originally planned.

"I didn't blame somebody," Driscoll said. "I just thought, 'I have 100 residents to care for. How am I going to do this?'"

Driscoll started making calls — to legislators, DHEC and hospitals. He was able to connect with Liberty Doctors, an independent network of physicians' offices in the Lowcountry. A vaccination clinic is scheduled for Feb. 7. Liberty Doctors, which is administering the Pfizer vaccine, scheduled another vaccination clinic with a different retirement community over the weekend, Lissa Lara, the group's CEO, said.

"It may not be the same thing as assisted living or skilled nursing, but these are still communities nonetheless," she said. "Our philosophy is we'll bridge the gap when we can."

What sets a place like Summerville Estates apart from an assisted-living facility is the medical care available, Driscoll said. At Summerville Estates, third parties provide care "to help residents through the aging process," he said. But he described a congregate environment much like an assisted-living setting: The average age of residents is 83, people eat meals together and some are even in hospice care.

Retirement communities are not the only facilities left to fend for themselves. Some group settings for people living with disabilities also appear to be in the dark.

Alex Pruitt has told the staff who work at the community where he lives that he's ready to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I just want it to be over, where I don't have to wear a mask anymore," he said.

Pruitt, who has autism, is a resident at Columbia's Babcock Center, which is home to a collection of services for people with varying levels of disabilities. Thoyd Warren, its president and CEO, said people who live in one of the Babcock Center's three residential care homes have either had their vaccination or will in the coming week.

But Pruitt lives in another part of the Babcock Center, an apartment complex of sorts. Staff members help him and his neighbors with certain tasks, such as getting to the grocery store. Pruitt walks to work at a nearby Food Lion. He's looking forward to getting the vaccine so he can see his 10- and 12-year-old daughters.

Warren said the rest of the Babcock Center's services are signed up through CVS to schedule a clinic. There's no date set yet, though. He said similar providers across the state are in the same position, waiting on word.

"We're just preparing for that day when it comes," Warren said.

Jessica Holdman and Seanna Adcox contributed reporting from Columbia.