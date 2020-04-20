SC is forging ahead to reopen, but doesn't meet some of Trump's standards to start

Gov. Henry McMaster is beginning to unspool tight restrictions on movement during the coronavirus' spread as cases begin to plateau.

But the governor's step to reopen the state comes before South Carolina has met the president's criteria to reopen.

McMaster began putting restrictions on South Carolinians' jobs and movements in mid-March in order to restrict the spread of the coronavirus. More than 4,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported, and it is increasingly clear the state's hospitals can manage a surge.

Meanwhile, frustration over weeks of restrictions is mounting. President Donald Trump tweeted that residents of some states should protest against social distancing and "liberate" their states. Plans for a protest at South Carolina's Capitol late this week are brewing on social media.

On Friday, the governor announced public boat landings would reopen; McMaster closed access to the waterways March 30 after many people took gatherings to the water. And on Monday afternoon, McMaster announced many retail stores could open doors again.

The Trump administration released a three-phase plan with a specific set of criteria it wants states to meet in order to start reopening Thursday. It doesn't give states a firm deadline to reopen, but asks them to meet criteria before they move forward.

Among the criteria: States should see a 14-day downward trend of positive cases. In South Carolina, that has not happened.

The number of cases has plateaued, said Dr. Linda Bell, the lead epidemiologist with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. But DHEC's data does not yet show a downward trajectory in cases. People will continue to be infected, and more people will die, she said.

The state is moving forward regardless.

"Those are guidelines," McMaster said, and he placed responsibility on South Carolina residents to stick with recommendations to socially distance. "We can do this without endangering the population.”

The Trump administration's plan encourages states not to reopen all at once, but in phases. The first phase entails getting people back to work gradually, opening churches and restaurants and minimizing nonessential travel. Many of McMaster's restrictions, including a stay-at-home order, remain in place.

The Trump plan asks states to have a "robust testing program in place for at-risk health care workers, including emergency antibody testing." Gaps in testing persist in some parts of the state. The president's guidelines also call for antibody testing, which can determine whether someone has built up a resistance to the virus, to be in place.

The Grand Strand hospital system Tidelands Health does not have antibody tests on hand, said Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs for the hospital during a call with the public Monday.

"We have to have more testing available," Harmon said. "Testing is just now reaching the majority of our patients. We look forward to being able to offer that once it's available."

The Medical University of South Carolina has screened roughly 40,000 people for COVID-19, and has tested nearly 10,000, said Dr. David Cole, president of MUSC Health. MUSC's testing also supports a number of other health systems, he said, as health care systems have varying testing capabilities. MUSC is easily the state leader in testing, he added.

Soon, it hopes to add in antibody testing. Cole said work is underway to give South Carolina the ability to create its own antibody testing, with the first tests targeted to roll out by May 1. The hospital is already testing some of its own front-line health workers as part of a study.

The goal will be to use those tests to study pockets of the state in order to learn more about how many residents have had the virus.

The organization made many changes to ready itself for a possible surge and is now prepared, Harmon said. The state has done a "remarkable job" of shutting down the spread of the pandemic, he said. Steps to return to normal life should be incremental.

Without question, lifting restrictions will increase risks in COVID-19's spread, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

"It is important for leaders to know that getting things open again will increase the risks of individuals contracting COVID-19," researchers wrote. "There is no way to completely guard against that."

Meanwhile, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services sent hospitals new guidance Sunday that lays out a path to usual operations. Among the recommendations: Hospitals should consider screening every patient for COVID-19.

"We are in the process of reviewing these plans and determining what it means for the state’s hospitals and health systems," Schipp Ames, spokesman for the hospital association, said in a statement.

Hospitals have already begun rescheduling surgeries that were postponed in March, at the governor's request.