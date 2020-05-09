SC is building a coronavirus warning system. The key ingredient: sewage

At some point in the last few weeks, you may have been tested for the coronavirus without realizing it.

The test didn’t require a nose swab or a doctor’s order, and it wasn’t limited to people who are sick. Anyone with a toilet was eligible. The sample was submitted with a flush.

Researchers at the University of South Carolina are monitoring the novel coronavirus's spread across the state by studying sewage, hoping to develop an early warning system for future outbreaks.

The virus shows up in the feces of people who have been infected, meaning evidence of its spread flows daily into wastewater treatment plants across the state. If its prevalence starts to increase in sewage, the thinking goes, the state may be on the verge of a new outbreak.

If the USC team’s hypothesis holds up, public health officials could get a head start against a fast-moving virus. They wouldn’t need to wait for its hosts to turn up in doctors’ offices.

Two months after South Carolina reported its first case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, the state has learned a few things: Not everyone will show symptoms of illness, letting the virus spread stealthily. Not everyone can get tested, at least not yet.

But everyone poops.

Early warning system

Sean Norman has spent the last decade studying what our sewage says about us.

Norman, an associate professor in USC’s Arnold School of Public Health, was already taking samples of wastewater around the state when the coronavirus appeared in it's first human host last year. Jars of sewage were already arriving on campus in Columbia when the virus’s spread across the planet finally landed in the Midlands, with an outbreak not 45 minutes down the road.

Norman’s lab was working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to monitor wastewater for signs of bacteria that could withstand antibiotics. Treatment plants were a key concern: They represent the place where human civilization meets the natural world, where our systems join. The lab’s work was focused on making sure microbes born of humanity didn’t take hold in the wider world.

As the coronavirus gripped the U.S., Norman got a call from the CDC: Could he switch gears? The nation now needed to understand this new threat, a microbe born of nature that had taken hold of humanity.

Norman’s team began testing for the coronavirus nearly a month ago, to establish a baseline for how prevalent it is in the state’s waste. The group was already taking samples from six treatment plants around the state, and it has added two more for the virus project, including Charleston.

Several have had enough virus to detect, Norman said. But it’s too soon yet to draw conclusions about how far it has traveled around the state.

Instead, the researchers’ aim is to see how its prevalence rises and falls as the COVID-19 pandemic plays out, and they are coming to what could be a pivotal phase. South Carolina has lifted its most restrictive social-distancing measures and stopped enforcing orders to keep people at home.

Norman expects the impact of the looser policies will soon appear in the state’s sewage, though it will take time to see if they foretell new outbreaks and the project’s guiding hypothesis bears out.

Making those conclusions is part of the project’s goal, he said. The USC group is one of the primary labs sending data to the CDC, which is developing a model using sewage to predict hot spots. A team at Stanford University is testing some of the samples to make sure their measurements match up, and USC is monitoring sites in California and Texas to expand the project’s breadth.

South Carolina’s project goes a step further by laying the groundwork for a statewide warning system for virus flare-ups. It can take several days for patients to get sick enough to seek treatment and days more to get lab results back, so official counts of COVID-19 cases show public health leaders what has happened in the past, not what’s happening right now.

Wastewater testing could identify an uptick much faster, researchers think, giving doctors time to prepare and disease investigators a head start to ferret out new clusters. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control, which is partly funding the project, says it asked the group to study sites where the virus was more widespread.

Norman declined to say which communities are being tested, but said they run from the coast to the Upstate. At least three — Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Columbia — have been publicly identified.

If it works, DHEC says it could begin guiding public health decisions later this year and give the state a chance to more quickly “take targeted actions” to stop the virus’s spread.

Nationwide interest

Using sewage to flag public health issues isn’t a new concept. The field is established enough to have a name — wastewater-based epidemiology — and a group of scientists dedicated to it.

Researchers have used sewage samples to spot polio outbreaks, for instance, and they have used it to track the use of opioid painkillers around the country. They have looked to wastewater for signs of toxins and pollutants, seeking signs of what their communities have ingested and what health problems could follow.

And after months of testing shortages let the coronavirus spread across the U.S., public health officials nationwide are staking hopes on sewage to catch up.

The idea has caught fire. Researchers from the Netherlands to New Zealand have started testing. In the U.S., a separate study by Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the wastewater analysis startup Biobot is gathering samples in 40 states.

Biobot says the 330 wastewater treatment plants sending in samples cover a tenth of the U.S. population.

Preliminary results from that study have shown promise: Wastewater samples in Massachusetts indicated that COVID-19 was more widespread than the official count of cases showed.

But the researchers sounded a note of caution. Scientists don’t know yet how much virus infected patients excrete when they use the bathroom, so they haven’t yet dialed in estimates of just how far off the official numbers are.

Charleston testing

Early on in the pandemic, the potential of wastewater occurred to Dr. Daniel Knapp, a retired professor at the Medical University of South Carolina. He took the idea to former colleagues at MUSC and to DHEC, beating the bushes until he found Norman’s project getting underway.

Eager to expand monitoring, he decided to pitch the idea to sewer systems around the state. Even if USC’s project doesn’t have space to test their samples, he’s urging their leaders to join Biobot’s program.

"That's almost real-time measurement of infection level because both symptomatic and asymptomatic people are shedding virus," Knapp said. "My feeling is that every town in the country ought to be doing this."

Knapp made one such pitch to Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, who doesn’t run a treatment plant but sits on the board of an agency that does. Tecklenburg floated the idea with the Charleston Water System last month, which is how last week Meghan Dailey found herself filling two glass bottles with raw sewage to send to Columbia.

Dailey, a chemist for the water system, works with sewage samples often. The water system takes daily samples of its incoming sewage to make sure the chemistry of the treatment plant is well balanced.

Every day, 25 million gallons of wastewater flows through big tunnels beneath the Ashley River and the suburbs to its west, arriving at Plum Island, a treatment plant surrounded by marsh.

As the day’s water use ebbs and flows, a machine at the plant keeps pace with it, taking a cross-section of everything Charleston flushed down the toilet that day. A pump pulls in a coffee mug’s worth of wastewater at regular intervals and gradually fills a plastic jug.

Twice a week, on Sundays and Wednesdays, some of its contents are bottled up and sent to Columbia. Floating inside is a snapshot of the region’s health from Daniel Island to Meggett, tens of thousands of samples and potential evidence of the virus's spread.