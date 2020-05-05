SC inmate among 13 new deaths as state logs 6,841 total coronavirus cases

A day after lifting restrictions meant to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, South Carolina documented a total of 6,841 positive tests for the virus and 296 patients who have died. Authorities logged an additional 93 cases and 13 deaths on Tuesday.

The most recent victims include five Richland County residents, three from Berkeley County and one person each from Beaufort, Charleston, Florence, Williamsburg and York counties. One was middle-aged, the others were elderly.

Among the dead was a 70-year-old inmate at Allendale Correctional Institution, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections. James Slater had been hospitalized since late April.

A total of 11 inmates and seven staff at the facility, which is under quarantine, have tested positive.

As of Tuesday, 31 inmates and 27 staff in the S.C. Department of Corrections system currently have COVID-19. The agency has asked the state's National Guard to help monitor inmates for COVID-19 symptoms at three facilities.

It has requested 20 to 30 soldiers to temporarily assist medical teams at Kirkland, Allendale and Lee correctional institutions, spokeswoman Chrysti Shain said.

Nearly 450 current patients are being treated in hospitals, including 11 non-acute facilities that hadn't previously reported the data, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control

DHEC released new projections on Tuesday of how COVID-19 cases are expected to grow.

By Aug. 4, DHEC projects the state could have over 1,100 deaths from the coronavirus, up from about 360. DHEC's website no longer notes, as it had, that the projections assume social distancing into June.

So far, 68,766 tests have been performed in the state. DHEC has released new graphs showing the percentage of daily tests that have yielded positive results, which on Monday was 9.3 percent.

Residents in a trio of Richland County ZIP codes where the coronavirus is most prevalent will have access to nasal swab testing next week, in a partnership between local officials and the Medical University of South Carolina.

“I do think we have the tools and resources necessary to defeat this pandemic, but it takes exactly what we're doing right now,” state Rep. Ivory Thigpen, D-Columbia, said during a Tuesday press conference at the South Carolina Statehouse.

People living in the 29209, 29223 and 29229 ZIP codes can be screened for the novel coronavirus at no cost from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at Rice Creek Elementary School, located at 4751 Hardscrabble Road in Columbia.

The ZIP codes 29223 and 29229 rank first and second in confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina.

Thigpen, a chiropractic physician, said the initiative with MUSC is an example of the customized response plan needed to effectively combat coronavirus in the state.

“As we begin to open up and find ourselves facing a new norm, we need individuals to still be cautious in ensuring they don't contaminate themselves or that they contaminate others,” Thigpen said. “It is extremely important that we have tailor-made plans specific to each ZIP code based on its population as well as its contamination and number of cases. At the end of the day, the more testing we have, the better off we'll be as a state.”

State Sen. John Scott, D-Columbia, said a wider net of test subjects will make it easier for scientists to conduct tracing, which can help prevent transmission by understanding who an infected person may have interacted with during the virus’ incubation period, which can be as long as 14 days.

“People tend to have a trend in terms of where they shop, spend their money, where they gather, so if you test in those areas, it can tell you whether or not it’s a hot spot. Do we need to immediately open up the economy? My answer would be no,” Scott said.

The ZIP codes cover a population of 127,694 people. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said his agency will have deputies on hand to control traffic flow at the testing site.

“North Columbia, northeast Columbia is one of the hardest areas we've got in Richland County and throughout our state. People are scared, they don't know, and by being tested, it can reduce that fear, it can make you know that either you have the virus or you don't have the virus,” he said.

Meanwhile, as lawmakers prepare to return for three days of work next week to decide on a continuing budget resolution, Scott and other Democrats are bringing their own priorities.

State Rep. Kambrell Garvin, a Columbia attorney, wants to see Medicaid expansion.

“That must be the conversation we have moving forward,” he said.

"I believe we're moving in the right direction at exactly the right time," Gov. Henry McMaster said Tuesday. Statistics from businesses as well as health professionals informed his decision to allow businesses around the state to resume some services, he said.

"We probably had fewer restrictions than any state in the country," McMaster said. "We have information, facts, statistics from businesses to see what's happening, we've had experience to see what's happened with other states... we certainly know how to contain it."

The Publix supermarket chain confirmed on Tuesday that workers at seven of its grocery stores across South Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In the Charleston area, an employee at the Savannah Highway store on Johns Island tested positive, spokeswoman Maria Brous said. Five of the Publix stores reporting COVID-19 cases are in Columbia; another store is in Fort Mill. In a statement, she indicated one worker was affected in each of the seven stores.

“Unfortunately, as public health officials have indicated, we expect to see an increase in cases as the virus spreads in our communities,” Brous said in the statement.

Publix, a Florida-based company, has also confirmed cases at 50 stores in South Florida, the Miami Herald reported last week. But Publix isn’t the only supermarket chain with employees who have tested positive: Walmart, Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s are among the other grocery chains associated with positive tests.

Adam Benson and Hanna Raskin contributed to this report.