SC inches toward 5,500 coronavirus deaths as DHEC struggles to update numbers

South Carolina continued its surge in coronavirus cases and deaths on Thursday, nearing 5,500 people who have died of the disease even as the state's website continues to provide incomplete data.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control expects COVID-19 numbers to rise when corrected but has confirmed 18 new deaths and listed five more victims that experts believe had the virus. They bring the state to a total of 5,420 confirmed deaths, and 514 unconfirmed deaths.

DHEC is still grappling with an internal systems issue that's decimated reported numbers this week and has warned that some case and death numbers have gone unreported. The corrected numbers will be added to the county-level dashboard when they're fully tallied.

The coronavirus will likely rank as the third-leading cause of death in South Carolina in 2020, behind cancer and heart disease. There are currently no stay-at-home restrictions or curfews in place in the Palmetto State.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 4,809, which is 2,944 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 337,845, plus 33,335 probable cases

New deaths reported: 18

Total deaths in S.C.: 5,420 confirmed, 514 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 4,168,325

Hospitalized patients: 2,427

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 28.7 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus' spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

According to data from DHEC, the top counties for new coronavirus cases reported Thursday were Greenville, 794; Richland, 425; and Spartanburg, 422.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

What about tri-county?

Charleston County reported 191 new cases, Berkeley had 91 and Dorchester logged 88.

Deaths

According to DHEC, one young adult 18 to 34 died of the virus this week. Three more people aged 35 to 64 were announced Thursday as well as 14 patients aged 65 and older.

They lived in Aiken, Anderson, Charleston, Cherokee, Chesterfield, Florence, Greenville, Greenwood, Lexington, Oconee, Orangeburg, Richland, Spartanburg and York counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 2,427 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, 465 were in intensive care and 290 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions, such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

The Medical University of South Carolina said it plans to offer rapid testing in the Charleston International Airport's daily parking garage 2:30-5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.