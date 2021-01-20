SC inches toward 4.5M coronavirus tests processed, with over 362,000 cases confirmed

South Carolina has processed nearly 4.5 million coronavirus tests, with over 14,000 new results reported on Wednesday.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has drastically increased testing availability since the spring, when limitations on lab supplies impacted the nation. On Wednesday, nearly a quarter of the 14,331 newly reported tests were positive.

To find testing near you, go to scdhec.gov/findatest.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 3,567, which is 2,157 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 362,451, plus 37,392 probable cases

New deaths reported: 56

Total deaths in S.C.: 5,729 confirmed, 599 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 4,458,244

Hospitalized patients: 2,386

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 23 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus' spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

According to DHEC data, the top counties for new coronavirus cases reported Wednesday were Spartanburg, 790; Greenville, 742; and Richland, 226.

What about tri-county?

On Wednesday, Charleston County reported 73 new cases while Berkeley had 45 and Dorchester logged 41.

Deaths

Thirteen of the 56 deaths that DHEC confirmed Wednesday were victims aged 35 to 64, and the rest were 65 or older.

They lived in Aiken, Anderson, Berkeley, Charleston, Chesterfield, Colleton, Darlington, Dorchester, Fairfield, Florence, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Jasper, Lancaster, Laurens, Lee, Lexington, Marlboro, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Sumter and York counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 2,386 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, 471 were in intensive care and 307 were on ventilators.

How many cases have been found in long-term care facilities?

There have been 15,749 confirmed coronavirus cases in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities: 9,825 residents and 5,924 staff workers, according to DHEC data. That's a 4 percent increase of cases in a week.

So far, 1,690 residents have died from the virus, a mortality rate of 17 percent. Twenty-eight workers also have died. Together, they account for 30 percent of deaths in the state, the data released this week shows.

Of the 684 facilities DHEC monitored, the virus has been found in 464. There are active outbreaks at 216 of them.

Some type of visitation — indoor, outdoor or both — is allowed at 320 facilities; 347 do not allow it; and 17 did not report.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions, such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.