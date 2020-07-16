SC hotel numbers decline for second week as coronavirus cases remain high

South Carolina's hotels have seen two weeks of declining occupancy rates after a couple months of slow and steady growth, likely signaling that the spread of COVID-19 in the state is making potential travelers more wary.

The statewide rate last week was 48 percent, down from 52 percent the week of July 4. The week prior, the rate was 58 percent, its highest point since the pandemic started taking a toll on South Carolina tourism in mid-March.

While occupancy dipped during the week of Independence Day, the mid-year holiday typically isn't always great for hotel traffic, said Daniel Guttentag, director of the College of Charleston's Office of Tourism Analysis.

But with another consecutive period of declining rates, Guttentag said this week that it would be much harder to deny they are tied to the current intensity of the pandemic in the Palmetto State.

"I think it is pretty safe to say at this point that the growing case numbers and COVID-19 situation in Charleston and South Carolina more broadly are definitely starting to have a meaningful impact on what’s happening with visitation numbers," Guttentag said.

In Charleston, which emerged as one of South Carolina's coronavirus hot spots this month, occupancy was lower than the statewide average, about 46 percent, Guttentag said.

Myrtle Beach has seen the most fleeting comeback in recent weeks. Visitors returned to the vacation destination faster than anyone expected, but, shortly after hotels and beaches started to fill again, reports began popping up in West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky and other states linking coronavirus outbreaks to Grand Strand getaways.

The Myrtle Beach hotel market went from filling about 87 percent of rooms over a weekend in mid-June to 58 percent the weekend of July 11, a 33 percent drop over three weeks.

But even with two weeks of declining figures, South Carolina is still seeing "more than (its) fair share" of travelers, said Duane Parrish, director of the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

The statewide 48 percent occupancy rate was still slightly higher than figures for the U.S. and Southeast, which were both at about 46 percent.

The numbers are also a substantial improvement over April, when Myrtle Beach shut down all of its hotels and occupancy dipped into the teens.

The Charleston area saw its first visitor accommodations close for a second time because of the worsening COVID-19 situation when the upscale Wild Dunes Resort on the Isle of Palms announced it would suspend operations for a month starting this week.

In a statement, managing director Frank Fredericks confirmed that workers there had contracted COVID-19 and that one employee had recently died. The resort would not specify if the individual who died had been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Parrish said Wednesday he is not aware of any other lodging in the state that has made a similar move.

Just 20 South Carolina hotels were closed this week, down from a peak of 570, or roughly half the state's lodging inventory, in the spring when case numbers were a fraction of what they are now.

South Carolina is by no means discouraging tourists from coming right now— Parrish said their promotional message, "When you're ready, we're ready," has not and likely won't be changed — but messaging and policies from other parts of the country have more directly laid out the potential consequences of South Carolina travel.

Several states, including New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, have cautioned travelers that they will have to observe a 14-day quarantine if they're coming from South Carolina or another state that they consider high-risk for contracting coronavirus.

Kansas did have South Carolina on its quarantine list but removed it this week, along with Alabama and Arkansas.

New York doubled down on its order, announcing that anyone coming from the 22 states on its list, including South Carolina, will be fined $2,000 if they don't submit contact information and the location of where they'll be quarantining upon arrival.