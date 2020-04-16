SC hospitals want to scale surgeries back up as coronavirus cases level off

As hospitals gain confidence that the coronavirus pandemic will not overwhelm their facilities this spring, plans are being laid to reschedule some cases put off in March, a move that was meant to keep patients safe.

The peak in a surge of COVID-19 cases at hospitals is not expected for at least another two weeks. But with economic headwinds to fight and patients who have been waiting now in greater need of care, hospital leaders want to see operating rooms back to busy with cases.

They have the endorsement of the governor: Henry McMaster said during a press briefing Thursday afternoon that he is pleased with hospitals' preparedness.

"They are now beginning to do more elective surgeries than they were," McMaster said. "We are sure that when the time comes, they will be able to handle the medical needs of people in South Carolina."

The move is among a handful of signals that South Carolina leaders want to reopen the state and repair the economy sooner than later.

Hospitals canceled many appointments in order to preserve protective gear and stave off avoidable infections. Mass layoffs followed as the cancellations slashed sources of cash. Many other staff have seen hours, pay, or both cut dramatically. Across the state, at least 4,225 hospital workers have filed for unemployment since March 15, according to the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

Hospitals dipped down to only half-full as a result, state data shows. Now, the number of hospital beds occupied in the state is inching back up.

Dr. Pat Cawley, CEO of MUSC Health, said cases are resuming for patients whose care could be put off a month ago but now need surgery more urgently. A patient with a partial blockage in their heart would be one example, Cawley said.

Surgeries at the Medical University of South Carolina are up about 10 percent as a result. Every patient must be tested for COVID-19 before the surgery can be done.

The top priority has been to determine whether MUSC can handle the surge in cases expected at the end of April or early May, Cawley said. The organization now says it is confident it won't be overwhelmed. That gives the hospital some flexibility to add care unrelated to the coronavirus back in, he said.

Cawley said the hospital is not low on needed supplies, including protective equipment and blood.

The staff has been asked to ration protective gear, however. In areas of the hospital where full protective equipment is not required, staff have reported choosing to re-use masks they had kept for themselves.

MUSC leaders are discussing how they can fully resume surgeries in the coming days, Cawley said. If the situation changes, surgeries can be canceled, he added.

Widespread testing will need to happen in order to get MUSC back to its normal operations, making the hospital's in-house testing capability all the more important. The hospital needs to know how many people in the community are sick, and it needs to be able to reassure patients that coming to the hospital is safe.

"It will take us months to recover all of our surgeries and procedures," Cawley said.

MUSC was treating five COVID-positive patients on Thursday afternoon.

The state health department reported 276 new cases of coronavirus disease in South Carolina on Thursday. While the number of new cases is still growing, the rate of growth is slowing down.

A month ago, McMaster repeatedly asked hospitals in South Carolina to halt all non-urgent care. Hospitals' response to the request was mixed.

Weeks later, hospitals are weighing whether they can perform a "limited amount of procedures" based on a variety of factors, the S.C. Hospital Association said in a statement.

"Hospitals are having discussions with state officials about the ability to address time-sensitive procedures based on guidance from their clinical teams," association spokesman Schipp Ames said.

Not all hospitals are rescheduling cases already, however.

Roper St. Francis in Charleston has not begun elective surgeries again, a spokesman said, but leaders are discussing plans every day.

Editor's note: This article has been clarified to reflect MUSC has not instructed staff to re-use masks. Some have done so voluntarily.