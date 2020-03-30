SC hospitals say coronavirus tests can take a week or more, but hope for improvement soon

More than three weeks after the state's first cases of the coronavirus were announced, state and private labs are so backlogged that many people are waiting a week or more to hear news of whether they number among the hundreds of victims of the pandemic in South Carolina.

As more people have sought tests, labs are struggling to keep up with the high volume. But local hospital leaders say they hope to see the wait-time improve in the coming week.

Dr. Chris McLain, chief physician officer at Roper St. Francis, said the turnaround time for test results was as little as a couple of days in the beginning of the pandemic's impact on South Carolina.

Now, that timeline has stretched to between seven and nine days.

"We’re in the process of trying to improve that turnaround," he said. Patients are told of how long they will likely need to wait to hear their results.

The hospital has heard from laboratory giant LabCorp that it is seeing record numbers of samples, and staff is working around the clock.

The backlog should lift as more private labs come online with testing capabilities in South Carolina. Hospitals have also taken measures into their own hands by testing themselves.

Meanwhile, state health leaders have repeatedly said they do not want everyone who is sick to get tested. That way, testing supplies are conserved for the sickest patients.

Even at the state lab, needed supplies have begun to run low. When the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control ran out of reagents, chemicals needed to validate results, testing had to halt entirely for two days last week.

That pause created a backlog of 1,800 samples awaiting evaluation. More of the chemicals arrived at the state lab Friday morning, and the pile-up was addressed over the weekend.

"We have more than enough to get rid of our backlog at this point," Nick Davidson, DHEC's public health director, said Friday afternoon. "As time goes on, we're going to have to monitor that."

Melissa Soule of Goose Creek said she went through four telehealth screenings, an urgent care visit and a six-day wait before finally learning her 12-year-old son had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Staff from the Medical University of South Carolina and DHEC then reached out to her with conflicting advice on how long he should stay quarantined, Soule said. The time period ranged from three days after his symptoms disappeared to 14 days after his tests were conducted, she said.

“It was all over the place,” she said, noting that she chose the longest isolation period to ensure others weren’t exposed.

Some samples sent to DHEC are taking a week or more to come back, MUSC spokeswoman Heather Woolwine said. Patients whose samples were sent to private labs are waiting between five and seven days. Once private labs began offering the tests, hospitals flooded those companies with swabs.

"As soon as that pipeline opened up, many hospitals and providers throughout the state were all trying to send their batches," Woolwine said in a statement.

MUSC also began processing its own tests on-site a week ago after receiving approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

On Monday, Woolwine said it takes the MUSC lab one or two days to return results. The health system hopes to run most of its testing through the on-site lab soon.

At its full capacity, the lab will be able to run up to 300 tests per day. Average wait times should come down in the next week or two, Woolwine said, with an ultimate goal of turning around results within one day.

Of the 3,500 people who had driven through MUSC's collection site in West Ashley thus far, about 2,900 have received word of their results.

Those wait times aren't affecting every area hospital; a spokesman for Trident Health said its turnaround time is averaging two days. Trident Health, which operates the Trident Medical Center in North Charleston and the Summerville Medical Center, is using a private lab through its parent company, the hospital behemoth HCA Healthcare.

Roper St. Francis is working toward doing its own testing with on-site equipment that is already FDA-approved. But it is also waiting on the chemical reagents to arrive.

Soule, who was also sick, said she was told she should assume she was positive for the virus, though she would not be treated or tallied in the state's official count. She chose to contact her son’s school and gym to alert them after learning DHEC had no plans to do so, she said.

“All these things are building on each other to make this a bigger problem than it already is," she said. "It helps people deny this is an issue.”