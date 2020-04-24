SC hospitals, researchers race to develop antibody testing for look into coronavirus' impact

Starting Monday, South Carolina's top researchers are launching antibody testing that leaders hope will paint a clearer picture of how many health care workers have had COVID-19.

Soon, the testing could be available to the general population.

Researchers at the Medical University of South Carolina, Clemson University and the University of South Carolina divvied up complex work with the common goal of making thousands of serology tests, which measure the presence of antibodies, or proteins the body makes to fight off new infections.

The results of those tests may mean the difference between workers being able to return to their jobs and families understanding if their loved ones have been sickened by the virus.

The effort is moving at breakneck speed for the scientific community.

The first wave of available tests will be given to health care workers and first responders. Participants will need to get a simple blood draw and results can be turned around in a matter of a few days.

Dr. David Cole, president of MUSC Health, has had his eye on antibody testing for several weeks. He and many other hospital leaders in South Carolina and elsewhere see the tool as essential to learning how the pandemic has struck the country.

In New York, officials ran a first sample of 3,000 tests and found 20 percent of New York City residents had the antibodies, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Germany plans to test its population on an even grander scale.

In South Carolina, the strategy is no different. Experts want a precise picture of who has been sick, and who may have built up immunity.

Hospitals and researchers can buy antibody tests from manufacturers. They can also send samples off to private labs. But given all states are clamoring for access, it is far preferable to develop in-house testing.

In the first phase, the three institutions are aiming to produce 15,000 tests. Hopes are to quickly scale that capability up to 50,000, and possibly beyond, said Caroline Brown, chief external affairs officer for MUSC.

The Mount Sinai Health System made its own antibody tests that were validated by safety regulators in mid-April. South Carolina research leaders sensed an opportunity, and were able to have the New York-based institution send the cells needed to get the process started.

On Thursday morning, Clemson engineer Mark Blenner was working in his lab, where he has been until the odd hours of the morning some days. Blenner is overseeing Clemson's effort to grow the needed proteins, a process that has taken the better part of three weeks. He was able to start running patient samples Thursday.

The results of antibody tests are hard to interpret right now, Blenner said. Labs can tell precisely how much of the antibodies someone has built up, but it is still unclear how well that protects the person from contracting COVID-19 again. Further questions abound.

Some scientists suggest holding back antibody tests until more is understood, said Dr. Pat Cawley, MUSC's CEO. Others may argue any result is a good result. Data from widespread testing will at least lead to educated guesses about how many people in South Carolina communities have been sick.

"The best answer is probably in the middle," Cawley said. "From a health care provider perspective, it helps us to know who's at risk and who's not at risk, and it helps us decide how to deploy people in the future."

MUSC took an initial sample of a few hundred front-line workers in mid-April using tests bought from a private lab. Results are not yet back, but Cawley said staff was "scampering" for a chance to get an antibody test.

Leaders expect demand for the tests to be high.

Each institution has chipped in its own money to get the project off the ground.

MUSC has been able to re-purpose some funds, and raise others. It has also received two six-figure donations, one each from Ben Navarro, CEO and founder of Sherman Financial Group, and Zeus Industries, an Orangeburg-based manufacturer. Neither wanted to disclose the donation amount; other donors have contributed smaller amounts.

Total funding on MUSC's end tops $1 million.

Delphine Dean, a Clemson bioengineer, said the effort is only possible because experts at all three institutions volunteered their time. At Clemson, researchers are balancing their faculty responsibilities with the antibody testing effort.

"We’re still teaching our classes and our students," she said. "We’re doing what needs to be done.”