SC hospitals lost $208.6M by May due to COVID-19, with more strain expected

South Carolina hospitals had collectively took a $208.6 million hit by early May, and they expect to see another $740.4 million in costs tied to the pandemic by the end of the year, a new survey found.

The S.C. Hospital Association expects hospitals to see a $2.3 billion economic impact from the pandemic to medical centers in 2020.

The figure is a summation of the high costs to acquire needed medical gear, expenses to put new testing capabilities in place, development of telehealth tools and others and lost revenue.

Hospitals also were forced to surrender weeks of billings when they were required to postpone many routine surgeries and elective procedures that usually are a steady source of income.

The majority of hospitals are returning to normal operations, but they report patients are returning in lower numbers than usual.

The association's survey represents 60 percent of the state's hospital capacity, meaning not all medical center responded or participated. The lobbying group is pushing legislators at the Statehouse to direct more relief to its members.

“South Carolina’s hospitals and health systems have been working 24/7 to meet the increasing medical and public health needs of our citizens in response to COVID-19,” Thornton Kirby, president, said in a statement. “As we continue to push resources to the frontlines to battle this pandemic, we need the General Assembly’s support to ensure that our hospitals have the tools necessary to face the unprecedented challenges before them.”

Hospital systems large and small have felt the financial effects of the virus.

Prisma Health, the largest hospital system in South Carolina, reported a loss of $52 million by the end of March. The system furloughed 1,850 employees across the state, according to its financial statements.

The Medical University of South Carolina said the pandemic cost it $25.1 million in March, with more losses expected in the following months.

MUSC laid off about 1,200 workers as a result of the pandemic. As of late last week, it had brought back about 300, a first step in a "slow, steady climb back to normal," said Dr. Pat Cawley, CEO of MUSC Health.

South Carolina hospitals have so far received $303.7 million in federal coronavirus relief funds made available by the CARES Act passed in late March, according to a Post and Courier review.

More funding from the program is still available, trickling out in targeted releases. Because South Carolina was not considered a coronavirus hotspot, the state's hospitals missed out on a recent $12 billion pool.

The original round of CARES Act funding was factored in to the $2.3 billion estimated economic impact figure.