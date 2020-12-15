SC hospitals have started vaccinating staff for COVID-19: Your questions answered

Lowcountry hospitals began vaccinating some staff members Tuesday, kickstarting a strategy that experts hope will protect frontline workers from the coronavirus. But it will still be months before enough people can get immunized to put the pandemic behind us.

The Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received the FDA's first emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. Thousands of doses were received by South Carolina hospitals on Monday.

Here are answers to some questions about the vaccine:

How do eligibility groups break down?

The rollout will occur in steps. Eligibility in the first, officially labeled "phase 1A," includes front-line medical workers, nursing home residents, and first responders involved in emergency medical services.

"Phase 1B" will wrap in the remaining health care workers and first responders and add people who provide critical public services, such as utility and sanitation workers, bus drivers and food processing employees, and those who live and work in group settings such as homeless shelters, prisons and jails.

A person's age and health also start becoming determining factors, with eligibility extending to people older than 74 and those with at least two chronic medical conditions, including cancer not in remission, kidney disease, COPD, diabetes, disability, heart disease, HIV/AIDS, obesity and sickle cell disease.

Phase 2 adds teachers and other school employees, kindergarten through college, as well as child care employees, pharmacists, postal workers, and grocery store and restaurant employees.

Age eligibility drops to 65 and older. The list of qualifying health conditions gets longer, and just one of them is needed, to additionally include asthma, high blood pressure, cystic fibrosis, and autoimmune, liver and lung diseases.

The vaccine won't be available widely to other adults who want it until phase 3.

That's all according to McMaster's public reading of the steps as of Dec. 9, still subject to changes. How long it will take to move from one phase to the next is not yet known, depending on federal approvals, shipment sizes and how many people want the shot.

Phase 1A alone will likely continue for several weeks, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The state is expected to receive shipments weekly.

When can my child be vaccinated?

That's a big unknown, but possibly not until the start of next school year.

A federal panel has endorsed the vaccine for use in people 16 and older, with a few members objecting to authorizing the shot for 16- and 17-year-olds, given they weren't part of the tests until September and their risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19 is low. But the majority decided the benefits are worth the uncertainty.

It is normal for any new vaccine or drug to be tested only on adults first.

Children's immune systems are more active than that of adults, and reactions can vary by age group, from infants to teens. More research is needed to evaluate safety and effective dosages for children.

So how will I know when I'm eligible?

The state's public health agency will regularly post updates on its vaccine webpage: scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccination.

But DHEC officials recognize that's not sufficient, particularly for the state's most vulnerable and rural residents. Other plans for informing people include direct mailers, print ads in weekly newspapers, radio and TV public service announcements, billboards, messaging at gas stations and spreading the word through faith leaders.

DHEC call center employees are also supposed to have the latest vaccine information. The "care line" number is 1-855-472-3432.

People can also get answers about vaccine phases through email. Send questions to ACC-Immunization@dhec.sc.gov.

And the agency is considering sending push alerts to cellphones each time a new group is eligible.

Where can I go to get the shots?

Providers must get federal approval to give the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Friday , 307 locations had been approved, including hospitals, pharmacies, urgent care centers and private doctors' offices. DHEC hopes that number will continue increasing to meet demand as availability increases.

Hospitals will receive the first shipments. But DHEC asks people not to call hospitals. If you're eligible to get one of those shots, your employer will contact you directly.

Will the initial shipment cover all nursing homes?

Distributions will go to nursing homes on an alphabetical basis. So, while they're all officially part of "phase 1A," it's possible they won't all receive them at the same time, according to DHEC.

And while assisted living centers have been just as locked down as nursing homes since March, they're treated differently for vaccine priority.

Assisted living residents will be in an early phase, but only after all nursing homes are taken care of. Federal recommendations consider nursing home residents the most medically vulnerable.

What are the differences in the COVID-19 vaccines?

Pfizer's vaccine comes with unprecedented logistical issues. Known as an ultra-cold vaccine, it must be stored at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit because it degrades quickly at higher temperatures.

Not all hospitals in South Carolina have such ultra-cold storage capacity. But they don't necessarily need it.

The vaccine will be shipped in GPS-enabled containers, which will track their location and temperature. The shippers themselves, packed with dry ice, can serve as temporary storage for up to 30 days, but the dry ice must be restocked upon arrival and every five days. It can then be transferred to a refrigerator, where it expires in five days.

Facilities that do have an ultra-cold freezer can store it for up to six months from the manufactured date on the vial if they transfer it there as soon as it arrives.

The Moderna vaccine, which is expected to get the green light soon, arrives frozen and can be kept at -4 degrees Fahrenheit, aligning with normal cooler temperatures, for 30 days.

Nursing homes will receive the Moderna vaccine, according to DHEC.

For the best protection, both require two shots, 21 days apart for Pfizer's and 28 days apart for Moderna's.

According to the FDA, a single dose offers some protection from COVID-19, but how long is unclear, and it's after the second dose that the effectiveness leaps to 95 percent.

Since that means one in 20 people won't develop immunity, health officials urge people to continue wearing masks even after getting both doses.