SC hospitals give up on experimental coronavirus drug Trump had hailed as a ‘game-changer’

South Carolina hospitals have largely stopped treating COVID-19 patients with an experimental drug that was hailed as a possible cure for the deadly pandemic by President Donald Trump.

In most circumstances, doctors at Prisma Health, Roper St. Francis, Trident Health Care and the Medical University of South Carolina have moved away from treatment with hydroxychloroquine, a drug typically used to treat arthritis and malaria, as S.C. doctors have observed no significant benefits to using it for COVID-19 patients. They have shifted to other experimental treatments, such as the drug remdesivir and antibody-rich plasma transfusions.

More research has sounded alarms about the risks of using hydroxychloroquine. That includes a national study published April 16 by researchers at the University of South Carolina’s College of Pharmacy, which found COVID-19 patients treated with hydroxychloroquine at VA hospitals across the country died at a far higher rate than patients not given the drug.

Other reports have warned the drug can cause dangerous heart rhythm abnormalities.

“We are using it less and less because of the increasing recognition of toxicity and the anecdotal sense that it is not doing much for the patients,” said Dr. Kent Stock, an infectious disease physician overseeing the care of COVID-19 patients at Roper St. Francis Healthcare in Charleston.

The rise and fall of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 illustrates the sometimes messy intersection of politics and science, as well as the dire need to try new treatments for a respiratory disease with no vaccine or known cure.

Hospitals everywhere are experimenting with a host of new drugs and therapies. Some are being tested in rigorous clinical trials. Others are being administered outside of clinical trials to seriously ill patients who haven’t improved with other treatments. Doctors acknowledge they are desperate as the COVID-19 death toll in South Carolina approaches 300.

In that environment, Trump used his microphone to build hope around a possible solution, even as his administration's public health advisers stressed it hadn't been clinically proven. He claimed in a news conference that antimalarial drugs like hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine were promising and safe, saying they might be a “total game-changer” in the fight with COVID-19.

A small, non-peer-reviewed study conducted by a controversial doctor in France suggested hydroxychloroquine might work in combination with azithromycin, an antibiotic, to fight the virus in COVID-19 patients. International demand for the drugs soared.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration used its emergency authority – for just the second time ever – to permit hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine when clinical trials aren’t available.

Soon, outpatient doctors in South Carolina were writing prescriptions for the drugs as a preventative measure, and pharmacies here began running low on supplies, according to Dr. Helmut Albrecht, an infectious disease physician at Prisma Health and the University of South Carolina.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

“This was sold out overnight,” Albrecht said.

Hospitals across the state administered the drug to scores of COVID-19 patients who hadn’t improved with other types of treatment. But over the course of about a month, it became clear the treatment was not promising.

Some COVID-19 patients – including six of the 17 treated with hydroxychloroquine at Roper St. Francis in Charleston – developed early stages of the drug’s side effects to a person’s heart rhythm. On a larger scale, the treatment just wasn’t working well enough.

“We didn’t get a sense that it was leading to a lot of improvement,” Stock said. “There are other drugs now that seem to be working much more impressively.”

A small study of hydroxychloroquine’s cousin drug, chloroquine, in Brazil was halted after some patients developed abnormal heart rhythms and 11 patients died.

An analysis of the health outcomes of 368 COVID-19 patients at VA hospitals — conducted by researchers at the University of South Carolina and University of Virginia School of Medicine — found that 27.8 percent of the veterans treated with hydroxychloroquine died, compared to just 11.4 percent of the patients who weren’t given the drug.

“You have two and a half times as many deaths? That was brutal,” Albrecht said.

The early stories that sounded promising turned out to be just stories, Albrecht said.

“The plural of ‘anecdote’ is ‘anecdotes,’ not science,” Albrecht said.

MUSC now recommends using hydroxychloroquine only in clinical trials where its benefits and possible side effects can be closely tracked, said Dr. Andrew Goodwin, who runs the hospital’s internal care unit for COVID-19 patients. A number of those clinical trials are still under way in hospitals across the country.

“You really need a randomized controlled trial where everybody is blinded to what they are getting and rigorously looking at outcomes at the end,” Goodwin said.

In recent weeks, Trump has toned down his promotions of the antimalarial drugs.