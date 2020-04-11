SC hospitals can apply to expand nursing care amid COVID-19. One lawmaker asks more.

With a possible surge in coronavirus cases expected to hit South Carolina in about two weeks, state regulators have made moves to expand the type of care some nurses can provide.
But many other states have gone further.
The state licensing agency implemented an expedited application process for hospitals wishing to use advanced practice registered nurses and physician assistants in more areas of care during the current public health crisis. Sen. Tom Davis, a Beaufort Republican who has been working alongside the state groups representing these health care workers, is glad for the relief but wishes the licensing boards would have mirrored other states' responses of pausing restrictions entirely.
"A lot of times I'm the first one to go in to see the patient," said Eric Shoup, president of the S.C. Academy of Physician Assistants. "We just want to help during a pandemic we hope to never see the likes of again."
A March 28 emergency order by Gov. Henry McMaster allowed licensing regulators, working with the state medical examiner and nursing boards, to relax scope of practice restrictions for APRNs and PAs. State regulations typically limit the type of procedures these medical professionals are allowed to perform.
Shoup explained that PAs typically operate under the supervision of one specific physician and in one discipline, like cardiology. So when they need to transition to another area of the hospital, like the ICU, they can't just go down there and start to work. It requires an approval process that can take two to four weeks.
The S.C. Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation order in response was issued late Friday, choosing to allow hospitals to file a "staffing plan" that includes the names of all practicing APRNs and PAs. This would eliminate the need for individual written practice agreements the law normally requires and the workers could move from one discipline into the new pre-approved scope of practice quickly.
Shoup said his organization is thankful for the response of the state agencies to date and is confident, if more needs to be done, people are open to those conversations.
“Everybody wants to do what we feel is safe,” he said. “What we all want is the safety of the people and the patients of South Carolina.”
As doctors may start to get overwhelmed with the volume of patients coming into the hospital, they could have access to as many as 2,000 PAs operating around the state.
"It's not 100 percent what I think ought to happen but it's a step in the right direction," Davis said. "Others have suspended requirements during this crisis to get more nurses to the front lines and make sure they're not held back. You can't let perfect be the enemy of the good."
Davis is no stranger to lawmaking around scope of practice, the last couple sessions he had bills signed into law expanding capabilities and use of telemedicine for nurse practitioners and physician assistants. He said state codes have not kept pace with these nurses' skill levels and training. By letting them add more services to their practices, he said health care could be expanded in more rural areas.