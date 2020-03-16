SC hospitals boost capabilities amid confusion, frustration over coronavirus testing

South Carolina hospitals further ramped up efforts Monday to test more people for the coronavirus amid lingering confusion and frustration about the speed and availability of evaluations so far.

Federal and state officials have assured people for days that ample resources exist to ensure anyone needing a test for the highly contagious virus will receive one. But the screening and approval process has led to a frustrating waiting game for a host of sick and frightened people fearing the worst.

Laurie Lewis, a 30-year-old graduate student at The Citadel, sought help after her temperature shot up to 101 degrees on March 5 and she had trouble breathing. She said it took her 10 days and four separate online telehealth screenings before she was approved for testing. As of Monday, she was still in quarantine and waiting for a testing appointment, she said.

“Fighting to do the right thing while struggling to breathe has left me exhausted and hopeless,” she said.

Similar stories abound across the state. There’s the Charleston housing specialist who spent days trying to get a test for her cough and fever while worrying she had exposed her elderly relatives to the virus. The Greenville business owner who was turned down for testing even though she had symptoms and a sick partner who had just returned from Europe. The Camden couple, living in South Carolina’s virus hot zone, who spent the weekend burning up with fever but didn’t qualify for testing.

State leaders and hospital officials insist they are doing their level best to get as many people tested as expeditiously as possible. To date, 33 people have tested positive for the virus; 311, negative.

The Medical University of South Carolina said some 3,000 people had been screened through its online telehealth portal in its first week. Those meeting the criteria for testing — about 200 people — had been referred to a drive-thru collection site at Charleston’s Citadel Mall.

Roper St. Francis Healthcare, which reported screening 88 people by noon Monday, opened a drive-thru site as well on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston.

Prisma Health also unveiled drive-thru collection sites at its hospitals in Columbia and Greenville, though like the Charleston testing locations, only those with a doctor’s referral will be accepted.

Dr. David Cole, president of MUSC Health, said more drive-thru locations are in the works to expand the state's testing capabilities.

"We do not want our community and home to be the next virus hot spot,” he said during an afternoon press conference in Charleston. “Our common goal, our mantra, should be to flatten the curve, meaning to slow the spread of this disease."

But Dr. Matt Blue, an emergency department physician in the Roper St. Francis system, told The Post and Courier that politicians have already cost the country precious time by initially downplaying the threat of the virus and making false statements about the availability of tests.

“We needed a man-on-the-moon approach in January,” he said. “Looking at the inevitable logarithmic rise in infections, hospitalizations and deaths as more countries report their data should serve as the loudest warning to date. This is no flu. This is no hoax. This is the most existential crisis to affect the world since World War II.”

Limits on testing

State leaders maintain they are up to the challenge.

"There is no shortage of testing capabilities in South Carolina," Gov. Henry McMaster said at a recent press conference. He has said so multiple times.

The federal government gave some private labs approval to run COVID-19 tests, opening more pathways for people to get a diagnosis.

After about a week's wait, MUSC received approval from the Food and Drug Administration to start doing its own tests, as well. Staff is working to bring the lab online this week. In an announcement Monday morning, MUSC said it "expects, within days, to increase significantly the number of patients who will now qualify for COVID-19 testing."

But that doesn't mean everyone who wants a test — or even people who are sick — will get one.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

In the days after South Carolina's first two cases of the coronavirus were reported, testing was limited to people with symptoms who had traveled to a hotspot like Italy or China, anyone already hospitalized and health care workers.

Dr. Linda Bell, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s top epidemiologist, said DHEC is now leaving the decision to each doctor's discretion. But DHEC did ask doctors to first test for the flu and other viruses to rule those out before giving a COVID-19 test. She said people may think they have the coronavirus symptoms but that those symptoms may really be caused by allergies.

In the end, she said, "not everyone who has symptoms will get tested."

Sick people seeking an evaluation are hopeful the state will soon loosen those restrictions. Several people told The Post and Courier they were denied testing because they could not prove they had been in contact with a person confirmed to have the virus or had not traveled overseas in recent weeks. Others said their symptoms deviated slightly from the approved list, rendering them ineligible.

Marie Middleton, a 28-year-old from Berkeley County, said she was turned down for testing after returning from a trip to Philadelphia with a sore throat. She said she was trying to be proactive and protect her family and others from being exposed, but a nurse told her she simply wasn’t a priority for testing.

A Charleston area woman, who asked not to be named, said her 24-year-old son had been deemed high-risk because he has a history of asthma, had recently returned from a trip to Europe, and had developed a fever and breathing problems. She said he was approved for testing Sunday but still had not heard any word by late Monday on when that might happen. He works in the food and beverage industry.

“I do believe it is much more prevalent in our area than what they are aware of because most people don’t get severely ill,” she said. “That makes it a huge concern for our elderly population.”

Expanding resources

Heather Woolwine, spokeswoman for MUSC, said changes are in the works, and health officials hope to make tests more widely available to people in time.

"When you have one pathway for testing, prioritization has to happen in terms of who gets tested first," she said. "Once you start to open up these other testing pathways, you can lower the threshold."

At MUSC’s drive-thru testing site in West Ashley, the operation sprawls across a parking lot next to a former Sears, where HBO is shooting "The Righteous Gemstones." Inside a temporary fence enclosing multiple white tents, staffers in blue masks guided vehicles into the compound for tests.

At Roper’s new drive-thru operation, a few patients lined up at 6:30 a.m., two hours before it opened, said Robert Oliverio, a Roper vice president and an internist. By lunch, about two dozen patients had been tested. He said he expects demand will pick up quickly as the virus spreads. So far, the testing has gone smoothly.

As with MUSC, Roper patients must first go through the hospital’s computer portal and do a “virtual consult,” essentially a video conference with a health care practitioner. During the consult, patients are asked about their symptoms and travel histories. If the symptoms suggest COVID-19, patients will then be approved for a test at the drive-thru. Once there, a nurse does two nasal swab tests, one for influenza and another for COVID-19.

Oliverio said the COVID-19 tests are sent to LabCorps, a private testing company. He said he hopes to get results back within three to four days. Until the results come back, people need to isolate themselves.

So far, Roper has only one drive-thru site, he said, “but it’s easily scalable. It’s just a matter of logistics.”

Some people were caught off guard by fees associated with the testing, expecting it to be free. At MUSC, for instance, patients will need to agree to a $280 fee. That fee is for the actual collection of the sample and is separate from the testing analysis cost. Insurance companies have only pledged to waive out-of-pocket expenses for the test, so whether they will fully cover the additional collection fee is unclear.

Woolwine said the hospital system will work with patients if they need financial assistance.

"We don't want cost to be a barrier to someone who was ill," she said.

Jennifer Berry Hawes and Seanna Adcox contributed to this report.