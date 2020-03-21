SC hospitals announce 7 new coronavirus cases, bringing state to 132 total

Officials at Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced five new coronavirus cases Saturday morning, a few hours before Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood County announced two new cases of their own.

The updated numbers bring South Carolina to a total of 132 positive cases, including three deaths.

The Self Regional cases were identified through a drive-through screening that the hospital provides to Greenwood and six surrounding counties, the hospital said in a statement.

A Roper patient who died Friday night was diagnosed earlier this week, the hospital system said in a statement. They had "significant previous medical conditions" and died of complications arising from COVID-19.

"Today, we are asking that patients who have been screened for COVID-19, are waiting for results and need to return for care to call one of our healthcare facilities ahead of time so we can properly meet their needs," the hospital system said.

While many counties have one or two cases, hotspots like Kershaw County have dozens of positive tests.

On Monday night, Courtney Doster of Kershaw took her 7-month-old son, Emmett, to an urgent care clinic where he was tested for COVID-19. Her mother, who lives in a small community near Camden, had tested positive for the illness on March 14 so the family had exposure to the virus.

After Emmett tested positive, DHEC ordered Doster and her family to quarantine themselves at home until April 1.

“It is intense and scary having to stay home, but we know it’s for the best,” she said. “We want to encourage people to take the symptoms seriously.”

She’s been working to keep her two older children, ages two and four, occupied. Her family has been keeping busy with small projects around the house while also keeping a close eye on Emmett’s breathing and other symptoms.

He is coughing and was running a fever of 104 degrees when they took him to the urgent care clinic. He was found to have pneumonia, which is a sign of a more serious form of COVID-19.

Doster’s advice to South Carolinians is simple: Wash your hands, stay inside and “definitely keep those small babies home.”

Meanwhile, a University of South Carolina student who'd remained on campus through the closure tested positive for COVID-19, and Trident Technical College announced it will continue online-only education for the remainder of the semester.

In Charleston County, the sheriff's office shut down onsite video visitation beginning Sunday, instead setting up all visits online.

A previous version of this story misstated the number of deaths. There have been three.