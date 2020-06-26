SC hospitalizations leap toward critical as state uncovers more coronavirus cases

Coronavirus hospitalization and case numbers surged on Friday in South Carolina, a development health officials have been bracing themselves for since cases first emerged in the state in March.
As case numbers continue to rise and health officials urge the public to maintain social distancing and encourage them to wear masks, some cities, like Charleston, Columbia and Greenville, have taken steps to require face coverings in public.
And as the number of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients increases, authorities worry about the health care system being overwhelmed.
Statewide numbers
Number of new cases reported: 1,273
Total number of cases in S.C.: 30,263
Number of new deaths reported: 1
Total number of deaths in S.C.: 694
Number of hospitalized patients: 906
Percent of tests that were positive: 18.3
Total number of tests in S.C.: 370,794
What’s happening in the tri-county region?
The tri-county region continued to see high coronavirus case numbers on Friday.
Charleston County recorded 216 cases, Berkeley County had 40 and Dorchester County had 20.
With cases continuing to rise in the area, Charleston County officials are now requiring everyone to wear a face covering inside public, county buildings, starting on Monday.
A mask or other face covering will be required when entering the building, moving through common areas or when within 6 feet of others, officials said.
Residents are also encouraged to conduct county business virtually whenever possible by using the online service portal: www.charlestoncounty.org/clickandgo.php.
Where are the state's hot spots?
Charleston County led the state in new cases on Friday and was the only county to record over 200 cases.
On average, Charleston County saw the highest number of new cases over the past seven days, followed by Horry and Greenville counties.
Horry County had 82 new coronavirus cases on Friday and Greenville County had 187.
Lexington and Richland counties also saw high numbers on Friday with 109 and 98 cases, respectively.
South Carolina recently surpassed Florida in the percent of residents who've had confirmed infections, and rose above North Carolina's rate on Wednesday.
Deaths
Although case numbers were high, South Carolina recorded one death, an elderly patient in Greenville County, on Friday.
Hospitalizations
As of Friday morning 2,579 of South Carolina's hospital beds were available and 7,885 were in use, a 75.35 percent utilization rate. Although the majority of hospital beds are not occupied by coronavirus patients, the looming shortage has concerned government officials and health professionals.
A report issued Friday by Trident Health System in North Charleston showed more Hispanic patients have tested positive for COVID-19 than any other group in the tri-county area.
"Thirty-three percent of our patients who've requested inpatient care for COVID-19 are Hispanic," said Dr. Lee Biggs, Trident's chief medical officer. "We clearly have an opportunity to work with the leaders in our Hispanic community to help reinforce the messages on how to reduce the spread of the virus."
Trident's data shows that 28 percent of coronavirus patients requiring hospitalization are white, 22 percent are Black and 17 percent were categorized as other.
Biggs also said the coronavirus is impacting more younger adults than in previous months when adults over the age of 60 and with underlying health conditions made up most of the patients.
"Seventy percent of our patients who tested positive for COVID are younger than 49 years old," Biggs said. "I would hope people would see this as a reminder that we need to be vigilant in masking, social distancing and hand hygiene, which have shown to significantly reduce the spread of the virus."
Trident has admitted 355 patients for coronavirus treatment since March 6, when the first cases were identified in the state and "only 30 percent of the patients who tested positive for COVID required hospitalization," according to the health care system.
This story is developing. Check back for more.