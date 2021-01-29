SC hospital volunteers, board members among those vaccinated in 1st phase

As South Carolina remains in the first phase of vaccination against COVID-19 and seniors await appointments for weeks, one surefire way to get a vaccine appears to be by volunteering for a hospital.

Hospitals have relied, in part, on volunteers to help as the large-scale vaccination effort gets underway. Because they are interacting with the public in a health care setting, those volunteers are often considered eligible for the vaccine.

But at Roper St. Francis Healthcare, a nonprofit health system that operates four hospitals in the Charleston area, members of the board of directors were among those volunteers vaccinated.

The board has been meeting virtually, a spokesman for the hospital confirmed.

"They’re integral to our health care system’s operations and so we included them in the 1A group," he said, referring to the first subset of people eligible for the vaccine in South Carolina, which includes those 70 and older and health care staff.

Several of the hospital system’s board members are physicians, qualifying them for the first phase of vaccinations regardless. Other volunteers at Roper St. Francis also qualify for vaccination because they are interacting with the public; among those volunteers are family of the board members. Roper St. Francis is not seeking more volunteers at this point.

A spokeswoman for the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said hospital board members should only be vaccinated if they fall into the guidelines in the first phase. All others should wait.

"All providers are expected to adhere to the state's vaccination guidelines that were developed to ensure the uniform and fair distribution of vaccines across South Carolina," the agency said in a statement. "Any provider who vaccinates individuals outside of the current guidelines creates frustration and confusion, and they are forcing those identified to be at highest risk for dying from COVID-19 and who are waiting patiently to receive their shots to be further delayed in getting what could be life-saving vaccine."

The Medical University of South Carolina did not put a policy in place to vaccinate its board of trustees, members of which are elected by the General Assembly. Many of the members qualify anyway because they are health care providers or because of their age, a spokeswoman for the hospital said. She could not comment on the vaccination status of the individual board members.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

At MUSC, anyone volunteering in the mass-vaccination effort qualifies for a vaccine, too.

Tidelands Health, a nonprofit health system in the Grand Strand, only inoculated board members who otherwise met the guidelines of the first phase. Its volunteers and short-term hires supporting the vaccination campaign are also eligible for shots.

Meanwhile, hospitals are under pressure to use all of the vaccine they receive. Gov. Henry McMaster said last week hospitals need to administer as many of the shots as they can manage or face an executive order halting elective procedures, which are key to hospitals' bottom line.

Most hospitals across the state say they are lacking supply, however, as recent weekly shipments from the federal government fell short of expectations.

Roper St. Francis has administered more than 19,000 doses of the vaccine, according to DHEC numbers.

The Charleston health system is not alone in the state in its policy of vaccinating board members, according to the S.C. Hospital Association, and other kinds of volunteers easily meet the guidelines. Volunteers, just like many hospital staff, are also subject to indirect exposure, said Schipp Ames, a spokesman for the association.

"The state’s hospitals and health systems have been working around the clock to clear the shelves of vaccine and get shots in the arms of more South Carolinians as directed by DHEC and Governor McMaster," Ames said. "Hospital board members are integral to the decision-making process of each facility and many meet the guidelines for Phase 1A criteria as seniors and members of the health care community."