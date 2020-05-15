SC home sales plunged 21% in April amid virus outbreak, down 7% for year

Home sales across South Carolina nosedived 21.3 percent in April as the coronavirus kept people locked inside and job losses piled up from shuttered businesses.

Across the state, 6,800 residential real estate transactions took place in April, down from 8,641 during the same month last year, according to preliminary figures from the South Carolina Realtors Association.

Almost every regional real estate association in the state reported double-digit declines in April. The only area with positive sales was Aiken, with a 3.6 percent increase to 233 home purchases last month.

In the Charleston area, the trade group reported 1,511 sales in April, down 11.7 percent from the same month last year. Still, sales are up about 3 percent across the region during the first four months.

The plunge in sales statewide came after purchases during the first three months nearly matched last year's transactions across the Palmetto State, down by two to 19,934.

For the year, home sales are off by 7 percent during the first four months to 26,734 across South Carolina.

"Realtors continue to do business, but it is not business as usual," said S.C. Realtors CEO Nick Kremydas. "Realtors have been following CDC, WHO and National Association of Realtors' safety guidelines as they continue to work and help keep the South Carolina economy going."

With inventory remaining tight, home prices jumped by almost 11 percent statewide to $229,000 during the first four months of the year in South Carolina.

Despite the pandemic, homes sold more quickly with an almost 8 percent decrease in days on the market, down to 83 from 90 during the first third of 2019. Low mortgage interest rates are helping to boost sales, too.

Kremydas expects the virus outbreak to continue to affect the real estate industry into late spring and early summer, but he believes pent-up demand will drive sales "as soon as the economy starts to churn again."