SC hits record 687 coronavirus cases as recent spike continues: 'We still have work to do'

South Carolina announced another record number of COVID-19 cases on Thursday, continuing a sharp spike in the fatal virus in the weeks after statewide restrictions were lifted.

A record 687 coronavirus cases were confirmed, the state Department of Health and Environmental Health said, smashing the previous daily record by more than 25 percent.

About 40 percent of South Carolina's total 16,441 cases have been reported in the past three weeks, said Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC's public health director.

"As the number of tests performed increases, so do the number of cases. We expect that. However, that percent positive rate continues to increase as well, which means we’re finding real cases," she said at a DHEC board meeting. "The reason we’re seeing such a large jump rapidly over the past week is, once you hit a critical number, every person infected transmits to two to four individuals so we’ll continue to see that rapid rise until we practice what we know will prevent spread."

Greenville County has become a hot spot with more than 40 percent of new cases occurring in the Hispanic community, Duwve said. The agency is tailoring its response, to include Spanish-speaking contact tracing and additional testing in those areas.

More information on deaths and testing will be released later Thursday.

Despite the spike in cases, Gov. Henry McMaster said Wednesday that he does not plan to order a new round of restrictions. Case numbers plateaued while South Carolina was under a stay-at-hone order from early April to early May and close-contact businesses, such as hair salons and gyms, and some stores were closed.

South Carolina case numbers started rising sharply soon after Memorial Day, the traditional kickoff of the summer travel season.

McMaster said South Carolinians need to take personal responsibility for wearing masks and avoiding large gatherings to help slow the spread of the virus.

"Be smart. There’s a lot of stupid floating around out there," he said. "A lot of reckless and careless activity,” he said. “We ask everybody to be very careful.”

But Duwve noted some South Carolinians are falling short. A DHEC employee visited two health care facilities recently and found workers had masks on but were wearing them around their necks.

"We still have work to do," Duwve said.