SC High School League will keep football season in the fall, pushes back start of practice

The S.C. High School League's executive committee voted Wednesday to keep the high school football season in the fall, rejecting a proposal that would have moved football to the spring.

The committee approved a plan, presented by the SCHSL, to push back the start of practice for fall sports, including football, from July 31 to Aug. 17. A seven-game football season would begin on Sept. 1, with region games played first, and a reduced playoff format.

The High School League's plan addressed only the fall season, leaving the winter and spring sports seasons untouched for now.

SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said the plan includes the flexibility to start football as late as Oct. 2, or even move football and other fall sports to the spring, depending on how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting the state and public schools. The committee approved the SCHSL plan by a vote of 14-2.

"As long as there is an opportunity for school, there ought to be an opportunity to play sports," Singleton said.

A proposal from Lexington One district officials that would have flipped fall and spring sports, with football played in the spring, was rejected by a vote of 16-1.

High school sports in South Carolina were halted in mid-March due to the pandemic.

Summer conditioning workouts were begun and then suspended in Charleston and Dorchester counties, but continue in Berkeley County schools.

