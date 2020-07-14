SC High School League to consider football in the spring in pandemic plan

As some parents and students call for South Carolina high schools to play fall sports as scheduled this year, the S.C. High School League will consider a proposal to flip fall and spring seasons, with football played from January to April in 2021.

The SCHSL executive committee is set to meet Wednesday, and on the agenda as an action item is the "Lexington County School District One Sports Seasons Proposal."

The Lexington One proposal, obtained by The Post and Courier, would rank high school sports by risk for the potential spread of COVID-19, using categories determined by the National Federation of State High School Associations.

The proposal generally calls for moderate and low risk sports to be played in the fall, with high risk sports such as football, wrestling, competitive cheer and boys lacrosse in the spring.

Football would be played for 10 weeks from Jan. 25 to April 2 under the Lexington One proposal, with a reduced schedule of six varsity games.

"In this plan, our schools would play four seasons with low and moderate risk sports during the fall and winter seasons, and moderate and high-risk sports in two spring seasons," the plan states. "We attempted to preserve traditional seasons where it was possible and balance the number of sports per season. Additionally, we are suggesting that seasons and playoff rounds to accommodate four sports seasons during the 2020-21 school year."

Spring high school sports, including baseball and softball, were halted in mid-March due to the pandemic. Playing those traditionally spring sports in the fall would put those athletes and coaches in jeopardy of losing two seasons if the proposal was enacted, and fall sports were then canceled.

Another idea widely discussed would include delaying the start of football season, and playing only region games once the season starts.

The SCHSL's deliberations come during a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the state. South Carolina surpassed 60,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, with more than 2,000 new cases and 984 total deaths. There are 1,550 hospitalized patients, and 21.5 percent of tests came back as positive on Tuesday, with a record 412 new cases in Charleston County.

Nevertheless, an on-line petition requesting that fall sports be played as scheduled had reached more than 2,230 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.

"This petition is formal acknowledgement that a group of concerned parents, students, teachers, coaches and citizens are making an organized effort to have their voice heard by the South Carolina High School League," the petition statement says. "We as a group would strongly support the South Carolina High School Sports League to move forward, as normally as possible, with High School sports in the fall. This petition will also be sent to SC Governor Henry McMaster’s office as he currently has the power to lift the ban on large gatherings."

The SCHSL left it up to individual schools and districts as to when voluntary summer conditioning could begin, and responses state-wide have been all over the map. Charleston County Schools and Dorchester District 2 both suspended workouts shortly after they began, but Berkeley County schools are still holding conditioning drills.

In Beaufort County, the school district pushed back the start of summer workouts from July 20 to Aug. 10. The first official date for football practice in the state is July 31, and the first games are scheduled for Aug. 20.

In the Midlands, Richland 1 and 2 districts have yet to begin workouts. Lexington 1 will resume sports workouts on Wednesday after previously suspending them.

While high school teams wrestle with how to play or even practice during a pandemic, many events for high-school age players, such as travel baseball tournaments, continue despite Gov. Henry McMaster's restrictions on spectator sports.

“Spectator sports are not allowed under the existing executive order,” McMaster said earlier this month. “I would say, again, those who violate those existing executive orders, those lawful orders, that there will be consequences of some kind.”

In football, 7-on-7 events also are being held for high school age players.

The S.C. Independent Schools Association, which oversees private schools, is on track for its members to begin football practice on July 30. SCISA schools such as Porter-Gaud and First Baptist began summer workouts on June 1, and are currently in phase 2 of their return-to-sports plan.

Many SCISA and SCHSL schools play each other in various sports; a flipping of seasons by the SCHSL could play havoc with schedules if both leagues don't flip, pointed out Porter-Gaud athletic director Larry Salley.

Other state high school associations also are deciding when and if football will start.

In Alabama, the executive director of the high school athletic association told AL.com that he is “extremely optimistic” that fall sports will begin on time. In Georgia, football practice is still set to open on time, on July 27. In North Carolina, a decision has yet to be made on opening football practices on Aug. 1. In Tennessee, the earliest football contact practices can start is Aug. 30.

Here is how the Lexington One proposal would lay out high school sports for 2020-21:

• Fall (Sept. 21-Nov. 27): Girls tennis, girls golf (Sept. 7-Oct. 30), swimming, baseball, softball, girls lacrosse, cross country.

• Winter (Nov 23-Jan. 29): Girls and boys basketball, spirit cheer.

• Spring 1 (Jan. 25-April 2): Football, volleyball, competition cheer.

• Spring 2 (March 22-May 28): Track, wrestling, soccer, boys golf, boys tennis, boys lacrosse.