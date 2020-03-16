SC High School League suspends, but does not cancel, spring sports due to coronavirus

The executive committee of the S.C. High School League voted Monday to suspend spring sports at member schools until April 5, but stopped short of canceling the spring season.

The committee's 17-0 vote followed Sunday's announcement by Gov. Henry McMaster that South Carolina public schools will be closed until March 31 due to concerns about the global coronavirus pandemic.

The SCHSL executive committee plans to meet again April 2 to consider the next steps for the spring season, which includes baseball, softball, soccer, tennis, golf and lacrosse.

"We don't know if we are in position right now, or if it is even time, to say we're canceling the season," SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton told reporters Monday. "Let's see what happens. Our schools are going to follow whatever the governor says.

"One of the big things we really wanted to be careful of is not transporting the virus to other communities," Singleton said. "So until we can settle down and see what's going on, we're just going to suspend the season."

When schools reopen, the spring season could resume, Singleton said.

"We need to take advantage of any opportunity that presents itself for our student-athletes to have some sort of normalcy," he said. "If school is going on in June, and there is an opportunity to play sports into June, I think we need to take advantage of it.

"I've gotten so many emails saying, 'Please don't cancel the season. If anything, postpone it for a while,'" Singleton said. "We want to keep the health and safety of everybody involved at the forefront, and that will be our driving force."

The S.C. Independent Schools Association, which oversees private schools in the state, previously announced that it would suspend spring sports from March 15 to April 3.