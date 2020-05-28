SC High School League plan leaves return-to-sports date up to districts

The S.C. High School League issued its return-to-play guidelines for high school sports on Thursday, but left open the question of when teams can begin summer workouts.

That issue must be decided by individual school districts and schools, said the SCHSL, which governs sports for 206 member schools. High school sports have been shut down since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 460 people and sickened at least 10,600 in the state.

High school coaches, players and parents have been awaiting word on when sports activities can resume in South Carolina. The S.C. Independent Schools Association, which governs private schools, set June 1 as its return date last week. Other states in the South have set specific dates for return.

But the High School League did not.

"SCHSL member schools may begin limited summer activities when their district/school permits academic group activities on campus," the league's guidance says. "Please communicate with your local administration regarding when your school will resume activities."

That left some coaches frustrated and others praising the SCHSL for allowing schools to resume sports activities when they feel they are ready.

"Basically they didn't give us a date," said Goose Creek football coach Jason Winstead. "They told the districts that we're good to go back when the district says you can resume activities. It's a little frustrating that they didn't give us a date."

C.E. Murray athletic director and football coach Brian Smith said the High School League did the right thing.

"They can’t give a specific date as each city, town, (and) district has different numbers dealing with this virus," Smith posted on Twitter. "So they have to leave it up to the individual district to decide what is in their best interest, as they should."

SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton acknowledged that some players and families may not yet feel safe to return to collective workouts.

"Please understand that some families may not feel it is safe or appropriate to begin in-person workouts at this time," he said. "Also, many families may have plans for the previously scheduled summer dead weeks. In both instances, student-athletes should be allowed to return to team activities without repercussions when they feel it is appropriate to do so.

"In these unprecedented times, please allow for participation without mandatory attendance requirements during the summer period."

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Now, school districts in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties must make their own decisions on a return to sports, marching band practices, ROTC and other summer activities on campuses.

"It seems like they just handed off to each school district as to when the decision will be made," said Fort Dorchester athletic director and football coach Steve LaPrad. "We have met and have a plan we are going to present to the superintendent. The principal will present that. The main thing is the safety of the children, that's the most important thing."

In Berkeley County, Goose Creek's Winstead said he hopes the school district can come up with a uniform date for all its schools.

"The general feeling is that it'd be nice if we all had the same start date, at least in this county," he said. "I know we won't start next week; I don't think we can get everything in order and lined up. Maybe by the second week of June, but that's above my pay grade."

Once teams are cleared to return to practice, players and coaches must adhere to SCHSL guidelines, which largely follow the national federation guidance issued last week. They include recommendations such as face coverings, social distancing, disinfecting of equipment and limited numbers of participants in practices and workouts.

"We're going to follow them, because if you don't follow them, you don't get to play football," Winstead said. "Some of them will be difficult to do, but we'll manage it and do them."

Fort Dorchester's LaPrad said trainers at his school have been preparing to follow the national guidelines.

"I feel good about that," he said. "Our trainers have been setting up along with the national guidelines, so we kind of knew where were going to be with digital thermometers, social distancing, being able to check the players in every morning. We had planned for all of that."

The SCHSL guidelines call for a three-phase return, with phase one in place "until further notice."

Sports are divided into risk categories, with "high infection risk activities" including football, wrestling, cheer and lacrosse. "Moderate risk" includes volleyball, soccer, baseball, softball and baskeball, with "low risk" including cross-country, track, swim, golf and tennis.

No balls or sports equipment can be used for the first 10 days of workouts, then must be cleaned and sanitized after each use.

"The goal is to allow the athletes, coaches, and staff to begin in-person training and group workouts while maintaining a safe environment," Singleton said. "It is imperative that if schools choose to begin implementing Phase 1, they do so under the guidelines set forth. Schools continue to have the option of utilizing technology to communicate and train student-athletes if they decide not to implement in-person, on-campus contact currently."