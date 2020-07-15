SC High School League keeps football in the fall, with fewer games and shorter playoffs

The S.C. High School League is planning to play football in its traditional fall season this year, but with a reduced schedule and shortened playoffs.

And with coronavirus pandemic numbers still on the rise in South Carolina, it's still unclear how many fans will be allowed in the stands for those football games.

The SCHSL executive committee on Wednesday rejected a plan, proposed by Lexington Country School District 1 officials, that would have essentially flipped high school sports seasons, moving football to the spring.

Instead, the committee voted 14-2 to adopt a plan, put together by the SCHSL, that will push back the opening date of the football season from Aug. 20 to Sept. 11. Practice for football and other fall sports can begin on Aug. 17, moved back from the original date of July 31.

The High School League's decision comes during a spike in COVID-19 cases in South Carolina. On Wednesday, cases hit their fifth-highest daily total in the state at 1,850, with the seven-day average at a record 1,983 cases and a positive-test rate of 21.6 percent.

SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said that of 155 high school athletic directors who responded to a recent survey, 19 ADs reported that they had student-athletes test positive for COVID-19 at their schools.

"It's going to depend on how well things occur in the general community as to if we can move forward and play these games," Singleton said. "It's so important for people to wear masks, use social distancing and limit crowd gatherings. Help us help each other."

Fall sports also include competitive cheer, girls tennis, girls golf, swimming and volleyball.

High school sports in South Carolina were halted in mid-March due to the pandemic. Summer conditioning workouts were begun in June, but then suspended, in Charleston and Dorchester counties. Workouts continue in Berkeley County schools.

SCHSL football dates Aug. 17 — Practice can start Sept. 11 — First games played Oct. 23 — Regular season ends Oct. 30 — Playoffs start Nov. 20-21: State championship games

Seven games

The SCHSL plan calls for a seven-game football season, with region games played first, followed by four rounds of playoff games starting on Oct. 30. If all goes to plan, state championship games would be held on Nov. 20.

Singleton said the plan is adjustable in that football season can start as late as Oct. 2 while still getting the playoffs finished by the traditional first week of December.

"This plan provides flexibility," Singleton said. "It allows that if we find we can't start on Aug. 17, we can start on the 24th. If we can't start then, we start seven days later. We can just move everything back."

Singleton said football and other fall sports could even be moved to the spring if playing in the fall does not prove feasible.

"It is flexible enough for that," he said. "It would create some challenges, because you would be on top of another sports season. But we have to take advantage of opportunities as they present themselves. That's truly an option, but you don't need to explore that option until we have to."

In football, teams will be allowed to play seven games; teams that don't qualify for the playoffs can add an eighth game. In all fall sports, teams are allowed two scrimmages and a jamboree appearance before the regular season starts.

As for spectators in the stands at football games, Singleton said that depends on Gov. Henry McMaster and his stance on crowd gatherings amid the pandemic at that time.

'Crazy time'

It's not an ideal situation, but at least it's a starting point, some Lowcountry coaches said.

"It's a crazy time," said Hanahan football coach Art Craig. "We have to be flexible and understand that we are not going to get everything we want. We're happy to get what we can. Coaches just want to know what's going on and have some consistency, but COVID-19 will not allow you do to that. You have to be very flexible."

Fort Dorchester football coach and athletic director Steve Laprad said the plan "is about as good as we could ask for."

"Obviously, we are in a predicament right now with the virus," he said. "For me, the more games we can play, the better. But I completely understand where we are at. The good thing is, at least we have a definite answer. We have a start date now, we can start preparing in some fashion.

"I'm sure things can change, but at least we have an answer for now. Whether we approve or not, at least we have a start date."

The seven-game football schedule will require some work.

For example, Hanahan has five region games, but only two of them at home.

"So of the two extra games we find, we have to find two teams that will come to us," Craig said. "And they will want to split the gate, so that impacts our revenue."

Laprad said Fort Dorchester has contracts for games with non-region foes at Dorman and at home against Myrtle Beach this year.

"We'll play four region games, so we need three outside the region," he said. "And I've got a feeling that the school district will really cut down on travel this year. We usually travel about 120 players, so I can't image how many buses we'd have to take with social distancing."

Wednesday’s decision by the SCHSL does not affect the state’s private schools, governed by the S.C. Independent Schools Association. SCISA plans to start preseason practices on July 30 with games starting in August.

The league’s plan assumes all schools are in session, whether in-person or through virtual classes. Singleton said athletes would be able play for their school even if they are doing all virtual classes. Gov. McMaster on Wednesday asked schools to give parents the choice of in-person or virtual learning — including “the option to send their children back to school, five days a week.”

McMaster said school districts should select Sept. 8, after Labor Day, to open schools.