SC High School League holds off canceling spring sports, explores 'virtual conditioning'

The S.C. High School League is holding off on canceling the spring sports season for the state's public high schools, and will explore the possibility of "virtual conditioning" for student-athletes during the coronavirus pandemic.

The SCHSL's executive committee met Thursday by teleconference to discuss high school sports during the pandemic, which has caused Gov. Henry McMaster to order state schools closed through the end of April. The High School League followed suit by suspending all spring sports activities for the same time period.

Commissioner Jerome Singleton said the SCHSL still hopes it can salvage some of the spring season if and when schools reopen.

"We are still following the guidelines and parameters set by state and national governing bodies," he said. "It is our hope not to have to cancel the season and be able to take advantage of all dates at our disposal once schools reopen."

The SCHSL's statement said league staff is "working diligently to create options for the possibility of virtual conditioning. All avenues to keep our students and coaches active during this postponement are being explored."

Said Singleton: "We are excited at the idea of providing another form of interaction between our coaches and student-athletes that will keep them safe but also allow fellowship and conditioning. We must seek avenues digitally and virtually that can improve the separation anxiety some may be experiencing. These are trying times that require some innovative methods to conquer."

The executive committee is slated to meet again on April 22.