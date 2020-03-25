SC High School League extends suspension of spring sports due to coronavirus

Following the lead of South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, the S.C. High School League has extended its suspension of spring sports for member schools until the end of April.

McMaster announced earlier this week that all state schools will be closed through the end of April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The SCHSL "must also suspend all sports activities during this school closure order," the league announced Wednesday. "This suspension includes all contests, practices, workouts, tryouts (conditioning and strength training) and/or open season skill development."

On March 16, the SC High School League's executive committee voted to suspend spring sports until April 5.

High School League commissioner Jerome Singleton said the executive committee still plans to meet again on April 2 to review the situation, but it seems increasingly unlikely that high school students will be able to play spring sports, which include baseball, softball, soccer, tennis, golf and lacrosse.

"We must continue the suspension of athletics, not only as a necessary safety measure, but to fully comply with the Governor's executive order," Singleton said. "... It saddens me to say at this time, there is not a prediction on when middle and high school athletics will resume."

Private schools overseen by the S.C. Independent Schools Association also are closed at least through April.