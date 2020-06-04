SC High School League chief 'confident' of fall sports season, if safety measures followed

The S.C. High School League's commissioner says he's "confident" that the state's high schools can play some sort of a fall sports season, if coronavirus safety guidelines are followed as athletes and coaches gather for summer workouts in the coming weeks.

Commissioner Jerome Singleton addressed those guidelines in a news conference held on Thursday, even as the S.C. Dept. of Health and Environmental Control announced 361 new cases of coronavirus, the second-highest total the state has recorded for a single day.

The new numbers bring the state's total number of cases to date up to 13,005, with 525 deaths.

High school sports in South Carolina were shut down in mid-March due to the virus, with championships in spring sports canceled.

Last week, the SCHSL released phase one of its return-to-play guidelines for its member schools, including measures requiring temperature checks, face masks, social distancing and sanitation. The SCSL said it was up to individual school districts and schools to decide when they will return to on-campus meetings for sports and other extra-curricular activities.

"I hope that we pay attention to the safety measures that have been put in place by DHEC," Singleton said Thursday. "And that we pay attention to the measures that are put in place to prevent the spread of the virus even more. If we do those types of things, and we can make it from one phase to the next, I feel confident that we can have a fall sports season."

Whether that includes an on-time start for football, and fans in the stands at football games, remains to be seen, Singleton said.

"We're trying to look at the best way to get our athletes back in a position to compete," he said. "We haven't even moved to think about what role spectators might play. Right now, we are just trying to get in a position for our student-athletes and coaches to compete again. We'll start thinking about the other things once we get this piece in place."

Singleton said enforcement of the guidelines will be up to individual schools and districts.

"The biggest penalty we can possibly have is not having the opportunity to have sports," he said. "I don't think our membership wants that to happen. And I really believe and trust that our membership will do the things they have to. It's very critical that we begin phase one and follow the things that are in place.

"We can always address it if something comes up ... We don't want to compromise the safety of our coaches and players in order to see if I can get one more play in, or start doing something that's not safety. I don't think that will be the case. The penalty will be if we don't have a great opportunity to play those sports this fall."

Singleton said circumstances will dictate when coaches and players are ready to move on to phase two of a return to play.

"We've got triggers that would say, 'When does it become safe to increase the number of people in a group?' he said. "When does it become safe to reduce the social distancing? When those triggers occur, then we can start moving into the phases. To put a date there sets itself up for some challenges.

"We will rely heavily on DHEC," he said. "They have established where we are now as far as social distancing and those types of things."

SCHSL lawsuit

A Greenville County judge heard arguments this week in the lawsuit filed against the SCHSL by Bishop England High School and Oceanside Collegiate Academy, among others.

Judge Perry Gravely heard arguments on the SCHSL's motion to dismiss the suit on Tuesday, but did not announce a decision. On Thursday, the SCHSL submitted a supplementary memorandum asking the court to dismiss the suit due to improper venue, or to have the case moved to Richland County.

Bishop England, Oceanside and other private and charter schools, including six from Greenville County, are seeking an injunction to recent rules changes by the High School League regarding eligibility and transfers of student-athletes. Those rules are set to become effective on July 1.