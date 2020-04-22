SC High School League cancels spring sports due to coronavirus shutdown

The S.C. High School League's executive committee voted 15-0 on Wednesday to cancel the remainder of the spring sports season for the 2019-2020 school year.

The committee's decision came just minutes after Gov. Henry McMaster announced that the state's public schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Keeping in line with what we've done in the past, if there's no school then there is no competition taking place," SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said during the meeting.

Spring sports include baseball, softball, lacrosse, soccer, golf and track and field. The cancellation also means no spring football practice can take place.

