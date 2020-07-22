SC high school football season remains in the fall, for now

High school football in South Carolina remains on track for a fall season, but that still could change as the state deals with a surge in coronavirus cases while the school year approaches.

An appeals panel of the S.C. High School League on Wednesday delayed a vote on a once-defeated proposal that would move the start of the football season to January.

That decision leaves in place, for at least the next three weeks, an SCHSL plan adopted last week that keeps football in the fall. That plan pushes the start of practice back two weeks to Aug. 17 and the first games to Sept. 11, with a seven-game schedule and reduced playoff format.

High School League commissioner Jerome Singleton said the league's 206 member schools should continue to operate under the fall schedule adopted last week. The appeals panel will meet again Aug. 10 to reconsider the football-in-spring plan.

“It makes it tough to move forward not knowing what direction we’re going,” Singleton said. “I definitely think they would have preferred to know something today.

"I can see it being challenging right now," he said. "Right now, there is a plan in place, and if I had to give any advice, it's to go with what we know. Our member schools want to know what to expect. So until we get something new, I say we go with what we have."

The High School League's executive committee is slated to meet again Aug. 4 to consider further changes to the fall sports schedule. Last week, Singleton said 19 schools had reported cases of COVID-19 among athletes, coaches and staff; additional schools have reported cases since then, he said.

The SCHSL appellate panel met Wednesday to hear an appeal from Lexington School District One officials. Their plan to start the football season in January was rejected by a 16-1 vote of the High School League's executive committee last week.

The Lexington One plan would essentially move sports deemed to have low to moderate risk of spreading COVID-19 to the front of the sports calendar in the fall, with higher risk sports such as football and competitive cheer switched to the spring.

After about two hours of discussion Wednesday, the panel decided to put off voting on the appeal until Aug. 10. Panel members said they did not have enough information to make a decision.

Lexington One athletic director David Bennett, formerly the football coach at Coastal Carolina and River Bluff High School, said it's "ridiculous" to consider playing football this fall.

"Our kids can't even put on a helmet right now, and we want to put them in harm's way to play tackle football on Aug. 17," said Bennett. "It's an uncertain time, unclear and unprecedented, and a lot of times, we are afraid to change.

"We need to change, and it's time for us to put safety first ... Playing tackle football right now, it's ridiculous for our state to think we are going to do that right now."

Spring sports such as baseball, softball, soccer, lacrosse and track and field had their seasons cut short in March when the pandemic forced schools to close their doors to in-person classes.

"Our plan, based on moving low and moderate risk sports to the fall, and moderate to high risk sports to the spring, provides the greatest level of flexibility," said Lexington One superintendent Greg Little. "If something happens this fall and baseball and softball cannot compete, we can move them to the spring."

If the appellate panel decides on Aug. 10 to approve the Lexington One play, the High School League's commissioner said the SCHSL will do its best to make that plan work.

"The league's by-laws say the decision of the appellate panel is final," Singleton said. "They have the authority to make those kinds of decisions."

SCISA football

The S.C. Independent Schools Association announced Wednesday that it will move the start of football practice for private schools back to Aug. 3, with the start of the season pushed back until Aug. 28.

Practice had been slated to begin July 30 and the season to start on Aug. 20.

Football practice will begin Aug. 3 with helmets only, with shoulder pads added on Aug. 10 and full pads on Aug. 17, with no scrimmages or jamborees.

Cross country, swim, golf, tennis and volleyball may start the week of Aug. 17.