SC health officials surpass coronavirus testing goals, announce 253 new cases, 6 deaths

South Carolina officials announced Monday that a goal to test 2 percent of the state's population for the coronavirus has been exceeded.

As of Monday afternoon, 110,316 coronavirus tests had been performed in the Palmetto State since May 1, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The announcement comes as officials reported 253 new coronavirus cases and six deaths.

In all, 10,416 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, and 446 people have died since early March, DHEC said.

Of the six new deaths, four were elderly patients from Fairfield, Florence, Greenville and Spartanburg counties, DHEC said. Two other deaths were of young adults with underlying health conditions in Greenville and Lexington counties.

Earlier in May, DHEC had set a goal to test 110,000 South Carolinians for the virus.

"We want South Carolinians to know that DHEC is doing everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19, and a key component of that is increasing our testing capacity,” said Rick Toomey, the agency's director.

"DHEC continues to work with federally qualified health centers, hospitals, and other community partners to expand COVID-19 testing across the state as part of our statewide testing strategy. Together, we can increase the availability of testing and help everyone continue to take the steps needed to help slow the spread of COVID-19."

Efforts to test more residents ramped up significantly in May. From the time the first coronavirus case was first identified in early March to the end of April, 67,803 tests had been completed, according to DHEC's data.