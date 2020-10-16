SC health officials submit COVID-19 vaccine plan to federal government

South Carolina public health officials announced Friday that they'd submitted a state coronavirus vaccination plan to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The plan aims to ensure equal distribution of the vaccine across the state, officials said.

"Safety is the top priority in any vaccine development and no vaccine will be released until it has undergone the rigorous scientific and clinical testing that’s required as part of all vaccine development," said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist. "Scientists had already begun research for coronavirus vaccines during previous outbreaks caused by related coronaviruses, and that earlier research provided a head start for rapid development of vaccines to protect against infection with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV2, the virus that causes COVID-19."

According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, there will be a limited supply of the vaccine during the initial stages and doses will be reserved for "certain identified groups," like front-line medical workers and nursing home residents.

The COVID-19 vaccine supply is expected to increase with time and be made widely available to the public in 2021, DHEC said.

For more information, including frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccines, visit scdhec.gov/covid19vaccine.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 897, which is 467 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 155,799

New deaths reported: 5

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,405 confirmed, 210 probable

Hospitalized patients: 769

Total tests in S.C.: 1,720,120

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 10.8 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases Friday were Greenville, 176; Spartanburg, 86; and Richland, 80.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 33 new cases, Berkeley had 18 and Dorchester had 15.

There were no confirmed tri-county deaths announced Friday.

Deaths

Of the five new deaths three were elderly patients aged 65 or older and two were aged 35 to 64.

They lived in Anderson, Chesterfield, Dillon, Oconee and Richland counties.

Hospitalizations

Of 769 coronavirus patients who were hospitalized as of Friday, DHEC said 206 were in intensive care with 98 on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Public health authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

There are 119 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 2 and 318 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.