SC health officials encourage statewide mask requirement as coronavirus cases hit new high

State health officials warned of increased dangers Wednesday and authorities in other states listed South Carolina among states with swelling numbers of infections that could present a danger to their own residents.

Governors in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York added the Palmetto State to a list of areas with high infection rates, and will require anyone traveling from South Carolina to their states to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

"We've taken our people ... too hell and back," New Jersey Governr Phil Murphy said. "The last thing we need to do right now is subject our folks to another round."

Statewide mask usage "is important and is needed as quickly as possible," state epidemiologist Dr. Laura Bell said Wednesday, and area-specific requirements like the ones Columbia and Greenville have enacted won't be able to stem the overall increase in infection rates.

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 1,291

Total number of cases in S.C.: 27,842

Number of new deaths reported: 10

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 683

Number of hospitalized patients: 832

Percent of tests that were positive: 15.8 percent

Total number of tests in S.C.: 326,631

What’s happening in the tri-county region?

The tri-county region continued to see high coronavirus case numbers on Wednesday. Charleston County logged 175 new cases, Berkeley County confirmed 38 new cases and Dorchester County counted 32.

Where are the state's hostspots?

Greenville County led the state in new cases Wednesday, with 241 new confirmations. Horry County followed with 183 new cases, and Charleston County saw 175.

On average, Charleston County saw the highest number of new cases over the past seven days, followed by Horry and Greenville counties.

South Carolina recently passed Florida in the percent of residents who've had confirmed infections, and rose above North Carolina's rate on Wednesday.

Deaths

Of the 10 patients whose deaths were reported Wednesday, eight were elderly and two more between 34 and 65 years old. They lived in Beaufort, Charleston, Dillon, Greenville, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg and Spartanburg counties.

What experts say

Officials with DHEC said they are increasing testing with a goal of reaching 165,000 residents per month by the end of the year, a move driven the rising percentage of tests that come back positive.

The expect to confirm infections at a swelling rate through at least mid-July, and projections shared by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control indicate that over 2,850 patients in South Carolina could die by October.

A steady increase in both new confirmed cases and percent positive tests "tells us that we are going in the wrong direction, that we have a sicker population," Bell said Wednesday.

How to protect yourself

In addition to wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and quarantining if sick, DHEC officials said it's just as important to remember that people who don't show symptoms can still spread the coronavirus, even if they don't know if they're infectious.

"This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else," officials said.