SC health officials continuing to urge testing, social distancing, masks to fight COVID-19

DHEC reported 740 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths on Thursday

COVID-19 Coronavirus Testing in Lab

MUSC clinical lab scientist Nancy Leonard prepares samples to be tested for COVID-19. She wears a face shield and gloves for protection because she is handling material that may contain the virus and will transfer patient samples into smaller tubes for testing.

 Sarah Pack/MUSC

State public health officials are continuing to emphasize testing and basic precautions to combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

Data reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday shows the incidence of COVID-19 around the state is still high, although numbers have dropped off since the peak in disease activity in July. 

"If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, we recommend that you get tested at least once a month," DHEC said.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 740, a 368 percent increase from the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 132,565, plus 2,881 probable cases

New deaths reported: 27

Total deaths in S.C.: 2,992, plus 166 probable deaths

Hospitalized patients: 733

Percent of positive tests, 7-day average: 13.5 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus' spread is slowing, researchers say.

Total tests in S.C.: 1,179,715

This story is developing. Check back for more.

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

