SC health officials continuing to urge testing, social distancing, masks to fight COVID-19

State public health officials are continuing to emphasize testing and basic precautions to combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Data reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday shows the incidence of COVID-19 around the state is still high, although numbers have dropped off since the peak in disease activity in July.
"If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, we recommend that you get tested at least once a month," DHEC said.
Statewide numbers
New cases reported: 740, a 368 percent increase from the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.
Total cases in S.C.: 132,565, plus 2,881 probable cases
New deaths reported: 27
Total deaths in S.C.: 2,992, plus 166 probable deaths
Hospitalized patients: 733
Percent of positive tests, 7-day average: 13.5 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus' spread is slowing, researchers say.
Total tests in S.C.: 1,179,715
