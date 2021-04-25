SC health officials confirm a little over 400 new cases of COVID-19 as plateau continues

As newly confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to plateau across the state, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental control reports 424 new cases as of April 25.

This is after federal health officials announced the removal of a pause on the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. The vaccine was paused following the reports of six cases of blood clots from people who had received the vaccine.

The decision came after a detailed safety review by the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

By April 25, most counties in South Carolina are recording a "moderate" two-week incidence rate with less than 200 cases. Newberry, Oconee, Pickens and York are the only counties witnessing a "high" rate.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 424 confirmed, 304 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 479,207 confirmed, 95,778 probable.

Percent positive: 3.9 percent.

New deaths reported: 16 confirmed, 1 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,304 confirmed, 1,126 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 69.7 percent.

How S.C. ranks

South Carolina ranks 43rd in the nation in the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 people as of April 24, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (57), Charleston County (53) and Spartanburg County (28) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 53 new cases on April 25, while Berkeley County had 24 and Dorchester County had 20.

Deaths

Six of the deaths from COVID-19 confirmed April 25 were patients age 35 to 64. Ten were patients 65 or older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 506 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of April 25, 131 were in the ICU and 62 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Dr. Danielle Scheurer, chief quality officer at the Medical University of South Carolina, said with demand for the vaccine beginning to wane, the health system needs to “switch strategies.”

Scheurer said in an internal publication that mass vaccination sites at MUSC are not filling up as much as they used to, so it has become imperative for the hospital to “go to the people instead of having them come to us.”

“Instead of us looking at this as ‘if we build it, they will come,’ we need to get it to them,” she said.