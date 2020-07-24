SC health care leaders say 'hospitals are filling up' as COVID cases continue climbing

South Carolina emergency rooms are so full, and inpatient beds so scarce, that hospitals have been forced to send sick people to other medical centers several times this summer, occasionally redirecting them to sites hours away from home.

Health care providers say the COVID-19 pandemic is straining the state's hospital system in a way they've never seen before.

"I think the public should be concerned," said Marcela McGeorge, director of emergency services at Roper St. Francis Healthcare. "The hospitals are filling up."

Last weekend, McGeorge said Roper St. Francis made the decision to divert ER patients away from one hospital to another to manage the influx of patients. Even if hospital beds are empty at any given facility, the hospitals are often too short-staffed to accommodate more patients, she said.

Trident Health, which operates Trident Medical Center in North Charleston and Summerville Medical Center, has similarly made the decision to redirect some patients who needed medical attention to other facilities on more than one recent occasion.

“Redirecting patients is a short-term tool all hospitals utilize to take a pause to allow patients to be discharged so new patients can be admitted," said Trident Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lee Biggs. "We redirected patients recently for a short time for this reason, but continued to accept trauma and patients with stroke and heart attack symptoms."

While the Medical University Hospital generally has greater capacity than any other single hospital in the Lowcountry to admit patients from the ER, even it has had to implement contingency plans this summer to free up space. In early July, MUSC leaders announced that some adult patients would be treated in the children's hospital as the coronavirus pandemic worsened. Prisma Health in the Midlands and Upstate made a similar call.

Meanwhile, a tentative plan has been discussed with some hospital officials to turn the North Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Complex into a remote field hospital, should the need arise. Officials with Charleston County, the coliseum and North Charleston said this week they don't have any concrete plans in place. A field hospital inside MUSC's Wellness Center was erected earlier this year, but has not been used.

In Orangeburg, the Regional Medical Center asked the National Guard this month to assist in building its own field hospital in a parking lot to accommodate the spike in inpatient admissions, news outlets have reported.

In Charleston, many patients who have needed to be admitted to a hospital have been forced to wait on stretchers in ER hallways, McGeorge said. Other patients who have been evaluated for admission have been asked to return to the ER waiting room until a hospital bed becomes available.

"Then, patients just go back home, which is not ideal because you don’t know what’s going on, but you don’t have the space to bring them back," she said. "That’s not normal for us. To have patients in the ER for 24 hours or something like that, that’s not normal."

Drs. Marshall Newton and Lindsey Kettinger, of Newton Family Medicine in West Ashley, struggled to help one of their patients seek the hospital care she needed last weekend.

"On Friday, we had a phone call about a patient who was currently in the emergency room for the fifth time in eight days," Newton said. Both primary care doctors were convinced the patient needed to be admitted to the hospital, so they called the emergency room's attending physician.

"He was more than receptive to the phone call. He thought her case was concerning, as well," Newton said. "His concern was he had four patients waiting to be admitted already ... they only had one bed left that was available."

Newton and Kettinger called another hospital in the Charleston area, but were told "they were completely overwhelmed and they were likewise full."

They considered advising the patient's family to drive her to an emergency room in Columbia, Greenville, or possibly out of state. At 4 a.m. the following morning, the woman was admitted to the hospital, where she stayed for four days.

"This is just one example," Newton said. "If this is not a code red status right now, what is? The systems are clearly overwhelmed."

On Thursday, Kettinger tried to help another patient with a kidney infection and a sustained high fever seek hospital care. "I called three different hospitals and she couldn't get in." A specialist stepped in and was able administer IV fluids to the patient in an outpatient setting, she said. "That probably saved her life."

One local hospital was recently forced to board more than 20 patients in the ER, Newton said, meaning that these people were too sick to send home, but the hospital had run out of room to admit them to an inpatient unit.

"It’s a lot worse than people realize," he said. "We feel like there's a huge disconnect."

These aren't problems unique to the Charleston area.

Josh Watts is the CEO and co-founder of MedTrust, a medical transport company with regional offices in Charleston, Myrtle Beach and Jacksonville, Fla.

His drivers have been forced to transport patients who need care from the Grand Stand to Florence, Columbia and Charleston because hospitals haven't been able to handle the capacity this summer.

"It happened a ton," Watts said.

He said he believes the situation is improving and that hospitals are better equipped now than they were earlier this year to handle the coronavirus pandemic. He also said it is more common for his drivers to transport patients into the Charleston market, where more hospitals beds are located, than it is to transport patients out of Charleston.

"A lot of it that we saw this past weekend was nowhere near what it was four weeks ago," he said.

On Thursday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a record number of coronavirus patients in South Carolina were utilizing hospital beds and ventilators and that 64 percent of hospital beds across the state were in use.

But the extra capacity isn't useful if hospitals aren't employing enough nurses to staff the empty beds, Newton said.

"It’s really more about resources," he said. "The system is stretched because of limitations and staffing."

Hospitals across the state have cut back staff and employee hours as they have reduced the number of elective surgeries performed. McGeorge, with Roper St. Francis Healthcare, confirmed that the hospital system has open beds. The problem is, she said, many of them are not "staffed."

"It’s not a capacity issue," she said, "it’s a staffing issue."