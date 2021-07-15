SC health authorities working to offer COVID-19 vaccines at state park entrances

South Carolina public health authorities are now working to offer coronavirus vaccines at the entrances to state parks.

Edward Simmer, director of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, did not say when the shots would become available but that his agency is "working with the state park system to have the vaccine available at many of our state parks." In some locations, receiving a shot on site may also grant free entrance to a park.

Both the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine and the various two-shot options will be available so recipients can choose the option they are most comfortable with, Simmer said during a DHEC board meeting on July 15.

He continued to urge that vaccinations were the best tool to stem increasing cases in South Carolina, including those from the more-transmissible Delta variant. The lowest vaccination rates are found in those ages 20 to 26, Simmer said.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 331 confirmed, 307 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 495,405 confirmed, 105,827 probable.

Percent positive: 7.3 percent.

New deaths reported: 5 confirmed, 0 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,682 confirmed, 1,183 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 68.3 percent.

S.C. residents vaccinated

DHEC's vaccine dashboard shows that 49.4 percent of the state's residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Charleston County (27), Greenville County (43) and Horry County (43) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 27 new cases on July 15, while Berkeley County had 15 and Dorchester County had 14.

Deaths

DHEC did not report the ages of the five people who died in the July 15 data.

Hospitalizations

Of the 192 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of July 15, 53 were in the ICU and 16 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Ciccone said the chances of developing inflammation of the heart muscle as a result of COVID-19 vaccinations are slim and do not outweigh the benefits of the shot.

The inflammation causes chest pain, shortness of breath and feelings of a fast-beating, fluttering or pounding heart. Symptoms have typically been seen within a few days after receiving a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and have mostly occurred in male adolescents 16 and older.

"The actual instances of myocarditis are quite low, and the instances of death are negligible," Ciccone said.

According to a news release from Roper St. Francis Healthcare, only about .07 percent of vaccinated individuals as of June 23 had developed myocarditis or pericarditis, swelling and irritation of the sac surrounding the heart.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to recommend COVID-19 vaccinations for everyone 12 and older.

Chloe Johnson contributed from Charleston.