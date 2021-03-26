SC health agency says requiring ID for vaccines is against its rules, threatens cuts to supply

Coronavirus vaccine providers must avoid requesting identification from patients or face punishment by the state health department.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control notified vaccine providers in a March 25 email obtained by The Post and Courier to "not require people to provide any identification or proof of their age, job or medical condition" — or face a possible cut in their vaccine supply.

The email goes on to state that such repercussions are becoming necessary as "some providers refuse to follow guidance." Providers are supposed to be collecting people's insurance information.

Vaccine recipients in South Carolina do not need to prove their age or even that they are residents of the state. In fact, as of March 24, DHEC was aware of about 15,000 doses that have gone to out-of-state residents.

Nick Davidson, senior deputy for public health at DHEC, said even though repercussions are possible, the agency hasn't had to resort to them yet.

"We have not withheld any vaccine for that reason," he said.

Starting March 31, anyone 16 years old or older in South Carolina is eligible to get a vaccine, state leaders announced March 26.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 657 confirmed, 471 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 462,140 confirmed, 84,530 probable.

Percent positive: 3.6 percent.

New deaths reported: 12 confirmed, 0 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,031 confirmed, 1,061 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 70 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people?

43rd as of March 25, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (122), Richland County (69) and Spartanburg County (50) saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 39 new cases on March 26, while Berkeley and Dorchester each had 19.

Deaths

One of the new confirmed deaths reported was in a person age 18 to 34, three were people age 35 to 64, and eight were patients age 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 526 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 26, 128 were in the ICU and 56 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

New research from the CDC suggests anxiety and depression are increasing as the pandemic wears on.

The report found a significant increase in people saying they had recent symptoms of a depression or anxiety disorder. In February, 42 percent of all adults reported feeling the symptoms, compared to 36 percent in August.

The survey results, published March 26, found the problem was especially acute in adults younger than 30 and people who have less than a high school education. Many of the people who said they were feeling the symptoms of anxiety or depression also said they hadn't been treated for those feelings.

"One in four adults who experienced these symptoms reported that they needed but did not receive counseling or therapy for their mental health," researchers wrote.