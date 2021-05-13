SC health agency head says these 2 groups are especially hesitant to get COVID-19 vaccines

Young African American men and conservatives are the two groups showing the most hesitation toward getting the COVID-19 vaccination, the head of the state's public health agency says.

Dr. Edward Simmer, director at the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, said during an agency board meeting May 13 he believes vaccine access issues persist throughout the state, but he thinks "hesitancy is becoming a bigger issue for us."

The number of South Carolinians signing up to get a COVID-19 inoculation began to fall off beginning in mid-April. Just about a third of the eligible population in the state has been fully vaccinated.

Simmer noted in the case of conservatives, an unwillingness to place trust in government could be driving hesitancy.

"They see this as a government program," he said.

In the case of people under 35, Simmer said many feel they don't need the vaccine.

DHEC is sending mobile vaccination clinics out across the state in an effort to bring the vaccine to people's homes. Simmer also said starting Memorial Day weekend, DHEC will begin giving out vaccines at the state's parks where leaders are considering offering free admission to the parks if people get a vaccine.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 229 confirmed, 224 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 486,537 confirmed, 99,064 probable.

Percent positive: 4.7 percent.

New deaths reported: 14 confirmed, 2 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,467 confirmed, 1,152 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 71 percent.

How S.C. ranks

South Carolina ranks 42nd in the nation in the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 people as of May 12, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (24), Pickens County (22) and Richland County (20) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had eight new cases on May 13, while Berkeley County had seven and Dorchester County had two.

Deaths

Of the deaths from COVID-19 confirmed May 13, two were patients age 35 to 64. Twelve were patients 65 or older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 373 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 13, 100 were in the ICU and 53 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

A variety of locations are now offering Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to kids ages 12 to 15 in South Carolina following the announcement of the regulatory agencies' authorization late on May 12. Adolescents in that age group do require parental consent in order to be vaccinated.

To name a few, the pharmacy chain CVS announced its scheduling website is now open to kids 12 and older.

The largest health system in the state, Prisma Health, also said it began vaccinating the teenagers May 13.

“We’re thrilled to have an effective and safe vaccine available for children in this age group and urge families to get vaccinated,” Dr. Rick Scott, co-chair of Prisma Health’s vaccine task force, said in a statement.

In Charleston, the Medical University of South Carolina says it is ready to vaccinate children as young as 12 years old, and along the coast, the hospital group Tidelands Health announced it began offering the Pfizer vaccine to the younger group.

Many more locations offer the Pfizer vaccine; check vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov to find an appointment.