SC health agency confirms 34 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths

On June 22, the state health department confirmed just 34 cases of COVID-19, as well as three deaths.

In the week leading up to June 19, 1,043 cases of the disease were reported to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, a low point not seen since the first week of May 2020.

That said, the number of tests being done to detect COVID-19 is also falling in South Carolina each week, according to DHEC's data.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 34 confirmed, 15 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 492,869 confirmed, 102,944 probable.

Percent positive: 1.7 percent.

New deaths reported: 3 confirmed, 0 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,629 confirmed, 1,175 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 64 percent.

S.C. residents vaccinated

DHEC's vaccine dashboard shows 47 percent of the state's residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Charleston County (7), Berkeley County (5) and Greenville County (4) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had seven new cases on June 22, while Berkeley County had five and Dorchester County had three.

Deaths

All three deaths from COVID-19 confirmed June 22 were patients age 65 or older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 155 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of June 22, 35 were in the ICU and 19 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

During the last week, the total number of deaths from COVID-19 DHEC reports to the public has fluctuated — both upward and downward.

The state public health agency says that's mostly because of new information about the deaths that it receives from coroners and medical certifiers. Commonly, DHEC learns a person it reported as having died from COVID-19 actually resided out-of-state. In other instances, it has gotten two reports of the same death, and later deletes one of the records so there are no duplicates.

"The data we report out each day are provisional and as accurate as possible at the time they are reported," the agency said in a statement.

DHEC does not determine cause of death; that responsibility falls to coroners and medical certifiers.