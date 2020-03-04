SC health agency asks 49 people to monitor for coronavirus symptoms as COVID-19 spreads

Since January, nearly 50 people in South Carolina have been instructed to monitor themselves for symptoms related to a dangerous strain of coronavirus, officials with the state health department said Wednesday.

None of those individuals have been quarantined, although they were advised to limit their exposure to large gatherings. Only five people in this state have been officially tested for the potentially deadly virus and no one in South Carolina has been diagnosed with it, even as domestic cases of COVID-19 continue to mount.

Most people in South Carolina who have been asked to self-monitor have already completed the two-week program. Thirteen are still regularly checking and reporting their symptoms.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control relies on the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify people traveling into the Palmetto State who may be at risk for the disease. Contact information for a total of 138 people has so far been forwarded to DHEC by the CDC. The information is provided on a rolling basis.

DHEC officials determined only 49 of those individuals needed to self-monitor for symptoms; 61 people were deemed to pose no risk to the public.

On Wednesday, the state's top epidemiologist said the likelihood of coronavirus emerging in South Carolina has not necessarily increased as cases crop up in neighboring states.

The cases identified in Georgia and North Carolina appear to be limited and contained, said Dr. Linda Bell, a leading expert at the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

"We have seen limited spread in certain areas of the United States, primarily associated with travelers from impacted areas," Bell said.

She stressed South Carolina residents should continue washing their hands. They should stay home from work if they feel sick. Their sick children should likewise stay home from school to prevent spreading disease. And face masks need to be reserved for health care professionals in health care settings, she said.

The agency is currently capable of completing about 100 tests for COVID-19 a day.

'Keep calm, wash your hands'

During a Wednesday press conference, Gov. Henry McMaster urged people to remain calm. He said the state is preparing.

“Everybody’s on the field,” McMaster said. “This is very similar to what we do when we believe a hurricane might be coming. Everybody is stood up, the military authority, the medical community, everybody comes together.”

COVID-19 is marked by symptoms similar to that of the flu: coughing, fever and shortness of breath. Most people who contract this particular strain of coronavirus recover quickly. Others have developed pneumonia and some have died, including 11 people in the United States.

Worldwide, more than 90,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and more than 3,000 people have died from it. Most of these cases have been reported in China, where health officials believe the virus originated last year.

In response to the continued spread of the disease in this country, the city of Charleston's Health and Wellness Advisory Committee decided on Wednesday to officially organize a coronavirus subcommittee to keep key members updated and coordinated.

The group will include representatives from the Charleston County School District, the Medical University of South Carolina and the Charleston County Medical Society.

"The best advice is going to be straight from the source," said Anton Gunn, chairman of the committee and the Medical University of South Carolina's chief diversity officer.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said he believes the city is preparing appropriately.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

"Keep calm, wash your hands and carry on," he said. "We'll be prepared."

New hospital protocol

Hospitals in Charleston, for their part, are assessing plans to prepare for coronavirus in the area. Trident Health announced Wednesday it will begin limiting the number of entrances patients and visitors may use at its facilities.

At Trident Medical Center in North Charleston and at Summerville Medical Center, the public will be limited to the hospitals' main entrances and the emergency department. Greeters at those facilities will begin screening people who arrive "with a list of basic questions to help ensure that individuals who might spread the virus get the care they need while not exposing patients, staff and other guests," Summerville Medical Center CEO Jeff Taylor said in a press release.

MUSC spokeswoman Heather Woolwine said the hospital in Charleston has not yet taken steps to limit the number of entrances, but "it is certainly an ongoing consideration."

Roper St. Francis will not limit entrances to its facilities but has placed new restrictions on visitors. Only one visitor in the emergency and inpatient departments will be permitted per bedside. In mother-baby rooms, two patients will be allowed per bedside, but no children under the age of 12. And visitors with symptoms of illness are not permitted to visit any of the system's facilities.

Canceling, postponing events

As the threat of coronavirus impacts sporting events around the globe, the state’s largest sporting event, in terms of participants, is set to go on as scheduled April 4 when some 30,000 runners and walkers come to Charleston for the Cooper River Bridge Run.

Bridge Run director Irv Batten said there are no plans to cancel the race, the third-largest 10-kilometer race and seventh-largest running event in the U.S.

“We are not going to cancel,” Batten said. “We are staying calm and carrying on with the event. But if we get direction from the governor or agencies to make adjustments, we will be prepared. It’s on our radar and if A or B happens, that’s what we’ll have to do."

The Bridge Run draws participants from all 50 states and from countries around the world, Batten said. But the majority of runners are from the Southeast, and most of the international elite runners live in the U.S. for at least part of the year.

Another international event set for Charleston is the Volvo Car Open women’s tennis tournament, scheduled for April 4-12 on Daniel Island. The largest women’s-only professional tournament in North America draws players, fans and media from around the world.

The WTA Tour already has canceled two events set for next month in China, and Volvo Car Open director Bob Moran said his staff is making preparations to deal with any concerns.

"It’s definitely been on our radar screen,” Moran said this week. “We’ve had calls set up with the WTA already, with their health and wellness staff. And we’ve engaged with our team and with the Medical University, which is our health provider for the tournament.”

Charleston officials underscored that the city is in constant communication with regional municipalities and DHEC. The coronavirus is cause for concern, but no events have been canceled or postponed, said Shannon Scaff, the city's director of Emergency Management.

"A decision to do anything like that would come as a result of a recommendation from DHEC," he said.

Mayor Tecklenburg would ultimately make the decision to cancel an event but would not do so until he and other city leaders receive guidance from DHEC.

Mikaela Porter, Jeff Hartsell, Adam Benson and Jerrel Floyd contributed to this report.