SC has lowest coronavirus vaccine deliveries in US as cases near 425,000

South Carolina has the lowest number in the nation of coronavirus vaccines delivered to its residents, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The numbers, which the CDC updated Friday afternoon, show the Palmetto State with 16,061 doses delivered for every 100,000 residents. No other state or territory has such a low rate.

The state fares slightly better in administration rates. Six states — Rhode Island, Kansas, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri and Alabama — have delivered more vaccines than S.C. but have lower administration numbers.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,561 confirmed, 402 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 423,711 confirmed, 59,429 probable.

Percent positive: 6.4 percent.

New deaths reported: 13 confirmed, 5 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 7,072 confirmed, 839 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 78.7 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people? 44th as of Feb. 12, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville, Richland and Spartanburg counties saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 106 new cases on Feb. 13, while Berkeley counted 51 and Dorchester saw 35.

Deaths

One of the new confirmed deaths reported was a patient aged 35 to 64, with the remainder of the patients age 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,302 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Feb. 13, 301 were in the ICU and 174 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

The CDC encourages folks to continue to wear a mask, avoid crowds, stay 6 feet from others and avoid poorly ventilated spaces. Dr. Linda Bell, DHEC's chief epidemiologist, said now is not the time to relax these prevention measures.

The CDC released guidance recommending that wearing two well-fitting masks on top of each other enhances their effectiveness.

People who are out and about in the community are recommended to be tested for COVID-19 once a month or sooner if they develop symptoms or have been around someone who has tested positive for the virus.