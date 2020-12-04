SC has hit a new coronavirus case peak. DHEC begs residents to mask up, keep distance.

South Carolina announced a record number of new coronavirus cases on Friday, blowing past the summer peak that experts had hoped would mark the state's worst day.

The Palmetto State's previous peak hit on July 18, according to records maintained by The Post and Courier. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control counted 2,322 new confirmed cases that day, with a 7-day average of 1,902.

For months, the state saw fewer than 1,000 new cases most days. But indoor gatherings, holiday travel and mask fatigue have led to a steady increase in spread since October, DHEC warned.

New cases, deaths, percent positive, hospital bed and ventilator use are all aproaching or passing the spring and summer highs across the nation.

DHEC released a statement Friday begging state residents to stay home and wear masks, regardless of whether they feel ill.

"We are currently in an all-hands-on-deck situation," DHEC's statement reads. "We know South Carolinians can an dwill come together, more than ever, to change our course."

By DHEC's estimation, nearly 5,000 South Carolinians have died with the virus, and over 226,000 have tested positive since March.

Over 12,000 staff and residents at long-term care facilities have tested positive, and 1,595 of them have died. Another 4,519 cases are associated with schools across the state, and nearly 3,000 cases have been confirmed among staff and prisoners in statewide correctional facilities.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 2,470, which is 1,463 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 210,995, plus 15,018 probable cases

New deaths reported: 29

Total deaths in S.C.: 4,175 confirmed, 321 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 2,805,516

Hospitalized patients: 1,047

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 18.3 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases reported Friday were Greenville, 410; Spartanburg, 253; and Richland, 178.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 99 new cases; Berkeley, 44; and Dorchester, 49.

Deaths

Of the 29 remaining new deaths, 23 were patients aged 65 or older. They lived in Aiken, Anderson, Charleston, Chester, Colleton, Dillon, Florence, Greenville, Lancaster, Laurens, Lee, Newberry, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg, Sumter and York counties.

Six patients aged 35 to 64 also died. They lived in Cherokee, Greenville, Horry, Lancaster, Lexington, Orangeburg and Sumter counties

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,047 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 reported on Friday, 233 were in intensive care and 104 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.