SC has confirmed over 3,600 coronavirus deaths as state nears 2 million tests performed

South Carolina has confirmed the deaths of over 3,600 patients in the COVID-19 pandemic, including 19 reported Tuesday.

In addition to 3,602 confirmed deaths, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control believes another 240 victims had COVID-19 when they succumbed.

Over half of the victims DHEC has data on were over 75 years old; 75 is also the average age of victims who died. Over two-thirds of the victims had other health conditions, including obesity, heart disease, diabetes and asthma.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 755, which is 378 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 164,802, plus 7,777 probable cases

New deaths reported: 19

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,602 confirmed, 240 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 1,924,717

Hospitalized patients: 746

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 12.1 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases Tuesday were Greenville, 106; Richland, 66; and Horry, 62.

What the about tri-county?

Charleston County had 35 new cases while Berkeley had 15 and Dorchester had 12, according to DHEC.

Another Charleston County resident has died after contracting the virus, DHEC reported Tuesday. A second Charleston County victim likely also had COVID-19, according to DHEC.

Deaths

Each of the 19 new deaths were elderly patients, aged 65 and older, according to DHEC.

They lived in Anderson, Beaufort, Charleston, Chesterfield, Fairfield, Florence, Greenville, Lancaster, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg and Pickens counties.

Hospitalizations

On Tuesday, DHEC reported 746 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 188 in intensive care and 93 on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

There are 107 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23 and 292 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.