SC has avoided coronavirus so far. If it hits, officials say they're ready to contain it.

WEST COLUMBIA — South Carolina hasn’t yet confronted the coronavirus firsthand, but with the state’s international shipping activity, large traveling military population and attractive tourism destinations, potential gateways of entry for the disease are varied.

Yet, Gov. Henry McMaster reiterated on Monday, officials and public health agencies here are ready to contain any cases that are detected.

“Our ongoing goal remains prevention. No cases have currently been confirmed in the state of South Carolina. This is a rapidly evolving situation, and DHEC takes every new infectious disease seriously,” state Department of Health and Environmental Control Director Rick Toomey said Monday.

Toomey and other state leaders, led by McMaster, met for the second time in a month to review readiness and response plans for the disease known as COVID-19. Globally, this coronavirus has killed more than 3,000 people in 59 countries from roughly 87,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization.

“We’ve got a lot of talent in South Carolina, and all of it is being assembled. We collaborate, communicate and cooperate,” McMaster said from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia. “We have the brainpower to know what we’re doing and do it just right.”

So far, coronavirus has been blamed for six deaths in the United States, all in Washington state.

In South Carolina, several preventative steps have been taken to stay ahead of the disease. DHEC is training epidemiologists to investigate and report new cases, laboratories have been shown how to identify the pathogen and facilities have been outfitted to screen for the illness.

Nick Davidson, active director of public health for the agency, said the state has capacity to run 100 tests daily, with turnaround times of 48 hours. He declined to say if anybody has yet been screened.

Economic impacts from coronavirus are starting to be felt across the state’s manufacturing sector, particularly for businesses that are reliant on China for products and supplies, said Chuck Bundy, deputy director of the state’s Department of Commerce.

“There are productivity costs being borne already,” he said. “South Carolina companies to this point seem to have been able to continue operations generally apace throughout the state, and they’re managing around shortages, they're moving supplies around and they're working on substitutes,” he said.

International travel to South Carolina, which comprises about 7 percent of all visitors, is also expected to stagnate. The Asian market accounts for almost a quarter of all foreign trips to the state.

“I expect that’s close to non-existent right now,” said Duane Parrish, head of the state’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism department.

Hospitals are also bracing for potential spikes in activity should coronavirus emerge here, the state’s trade group said.

Melanie Matney, chief operating officer for the South Carolina Hospital Association, said there’s ample supply of personal protective equipment at facilities, but not enough to handle sustained volumes of patients.

South Carolina’s 800,000 public school students and 50,000 teachers are on regular schedules, but districts have been asked to review their emergency preparedness plans, and state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman is in regular contact with DHEC, she told McMaster.

“We just urge everybody to stay calm, don’t get excited. This is another new thing, but it’s so easy to protect yourself, that’s the main message,” McMaster said. “Stay away from people who are coughing and sneezing on you, wash your hands, if you feel sick for any reason, go home, get to bed and call the doctor.”