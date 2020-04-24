SC had a pandemic ethics plan. During coronavirus, leaders rushed to write a new one

As the coronavirus began to cast a shadow over South Carolina, health care providers worried about an overwhelming surge of cases and impossible decisions. State leadership realized it had no guidance for them.

South Carolina had an ethics plan, published in 2009. But in 2020, it is out of date, and some of its key tenets begged reconsideration. So in late March, a committee came together to quickly draft a new set of guidelines.

These kinds of medical ethics plans, while macabre to the average reader, take emotions and bias out of the picture. But plans developed in other states have been criticized for running counter to those goals. Protest from advocacy groups has erupted in some places where policies explicitly place lesser priority for care on older people and those with disabilities.

South Carolina's new set of standards clearly state medical care can't be denied to someone based on "judgments about a patient's relative worth" based on disabilities, age, sex, race, color and religion.

But in a public health emergency, clinicians have to make choices.

The old plan

Isolated by the floodwaters of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, health workers in New Orleans were forced into tough decisions. At one hospital, some even decided to help along the deaths of patients. A doctor was later charged with murder.

Three years later, in hurricane-prone South Carolina, health leaders convened a group of dozens and started work on an ethics plan, hoping to avoid a nightmare scenario like Katrina.

The task force wrote a 100-page plan cast in the context of the H1N1 virus, also known as the swine flu. They held public meetings. Few concerns were raised, according to the report.

Over a decade later, it's not possible to find the plan on the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control website. A DHEC spokeswoman said the plan needed to be updated.

Dr. Rick Foster, who represented the S.C. Hospital Association a decade ago and is involved with the effort today, said the 2009 ethics plan was never formally adopted. H1N1 passed through South Carolina, killing 49 people by mid-2010, and people's focus turned to other matters.

So as 2020 kicked off and the coronavirus made its way to America, South Carolina had no ethics plan. As concerns rose about who would get priority for scarce resources like ventilators and intensive care beds, health leaders realized they needed answers to tough questions.

The number of coronavirus disease cases appears to be flattening, and hospitals are increasingly confident they won't be overwhelmed by the pandemic this spring.

A month ago, that wasn't so clear. In late March, DHEC projected 8,000 cases confirmed in South Carolina by early May.

"If we don't have a mitigation of the surge, we will be overwhelmed," Dr. David Cole, MUSC Health president, said on April 2 during a hospital board meeting.

Right around that time, health leaders convened to start developing a new set of guidelines, meeting three times a week. Some hospitals have their own plans in place, but they vary across the state, and some lack plans altogether, said Dr. Jeff Cashman, chair of the ethics committee at the S.C. Medical Association.

The old plan was made for a different pandemic, Cashman said. It needed updating.

"It’s a different animal that we’re fighting right now," he said.

But he also said the new plan reconsiders how doctors should choose who gets priority.

The new plan

Ethics plans usually give patients a score, which would be used to decide if they get a ventilator or not.

South Carolina's old and new plans use a widely adopted point system that gives patients zero to four points depending on how likely their organs are to fail in the ICU. The score increases if the patient has other diseases. Those include severe lung disease, advanced cancer, late-stage Alzheimer's, Lou Gehrig's Disease and burns covering more than half the body.

What happens, then, if two patients who need the same resource get the same score? That is where ethics plans tend to diverge.

The new plan asks teams to decide based on age. South Carolina's old plan places more focus on how many more years patients are expected to live, a sticking point for disability advocacy groups.

Some in the disability community have life-limiting conditions that cut down the number of years they are expected to live. Dave Zoellner, managing attorney for the disability rights group Protection & Advocacy, said the medical system has historically discounted the lives of people with disabilities as less valuable.

"There's still concern that even well-intentioned people can make an assumption that there's less of a reason to try to save that life," Zoellner said.

The advocacy group wrote to state leaders asking for reassurance that people with disabilities would not receive lesser priority during the pandemic. DHEC director Rick Toomey wrote back to the group last week "the needs of those with disabilities will be considered in the planning process."

The concerns are founded in the policies of other states. Tennessee's 2016 plan, for instance, excludes people with Lou Gehrig's Disease and multiple sclerosis from critical care if they need the assistance of a caregiver.

Foster said having clear ethics guardrails protects minority groups because they remove the likelihood that a clinician would depend on implicit bias.

"Having objective criteria is the best thing they could have in place," Foster said. "It better protects them."

In 2008, ethics planners had time on their side. It took about a year to develop and publish the report. Dozens of experts and the public were involved.

Moving forward, the plans will be presented to the public, and people will have a chance to ask questions and comment, Foster said. They hope to have a plan at the ready for the expected second wave of the novel coronavirus. It could also be relevant during a severe hurricane.

There's a greater chance health providers will need it: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director told The Washington Post on Tuesday that a winter surge of COVID-19 could be worse than the spring as it would coincide with flu season.